Sting to Headline Air and Space Museum Virtual Concert

Several artists will perform live from their homes Thursday in an effort to promote social distancing and spread joy and creativity

By Sydney Coplin

Sting
Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 10: Singer-songwriter Sting performs onstage during day three of KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Grab your headphones and get ready to blast off into cyberspace.

Rock legend Sting is set to perform the out-of-this-world grand finale at the National Air and Space Museum’s “Space Songs: Through the Distance” virtual concert Thursday night.

Viewers can tune into the free digital concert hosted by Adam Savage on the museum’s YouTube channel. The show begins at 8 p.m Thursday.

“Space exploration is an extraordinary expression of humanity and an illustration of how extreme circumstances can bring out the very best in us all, as individuals and as a community,” museum director Ellen Stofan said in a statement.

The star-studded concert lineup will include Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast, Dan Deacon, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Valerie June, Lukas Nelson, Grace Potter, John Roderick of Long Winters and Vagabond. 

The artists will join Sting from their homes in an effort to promote social distancing and spread joy and creativity. 

“Although our locations in Washington and Virginia are temporarily closed, we wanted to continue our mission to engage the public with stories of people doing their very best work, wherever they are on Earth—or off of it," the museum added.

Plan on tuning in to the virtual show? RSVP here.

