Starbucks Red Cup Day 2024: How to get a free reusable cup today, and which drinks qualify

"Red Cup Day," a favorite Starbucks holiday tradition that offers customers free reusable cups, takes place this week -- but there's a catch.

The coffee giant's popular "Red Cup Day" for 2024 takes place Thursday, according to the company. On Red Cup Day, the chain will offer customers reusable holiday cups for free with the order of a qualifying drink.

"Customers who order any size handcrafted holiday beverage will receive a free limited-edition reusable red holiday cup at participating stores across the U.S., while supplies last," Starbucks said.

The coffee giant began selling its famous red holiday cups for the 2024 season last week as it released its popular holiday menu, with returning fan favorites and new drinks.

As you prepare to order your morning coffee, here's what to know about Red Cup Day at Starbucks, and how to get one

When is Red Cup Day?

Starbucks Red Cup Day will take place Thursday, Nov. 14, the chain announced.

How can you get a free red cup?

Orders placed in store, at the drive-thru, on the Starbucks app and via the coffee chain's delivery options on DoorDash, Uber or Grubhub are eligible, the company said.

Which drinks qualify?

Qualifying beverages:

Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Tea Latte

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Cran-Merry Orange Refresher

Cran-Merry Lemonade Refresher

Cran-Merry Drink

Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

Hot Chocolate

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew

Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

White Hot Chocolate

Starbucks said its Christmas Blend and Christmas Blend Blonde brewed coffee, along with any Starbucks Reserve beverages are not included in this offer.

What to know about the cups

This year's cups are made from 95% recycled content, according to the company, and those who receive one can bring it back to Starbucks to reuse, which will earn them a $0.10 discount on their orders.

Starbucks holiday menu

According to Starbucks, the holiday menu for 2024 includes eight drinks, plus several cold foams and six food items. At least four of the food items are new, Starbucks said.

The holiday menu also includes seasonal whole bean coffees and festive drinkware and gifts.

Here's a look at Starbucks' full holiday menu.

New: Cran-Merry Orange Refresher

New: Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher

New: Cran-Merry Drink

Fan-favorite: Peppermint Mocha

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

New: Turkey Sage Danish

New: Dark Toffee Bundt

New: Penguin Cookie

New: Snowman Cake Pop

Sugar Plum Cheese Danish

Cranberry Bliss Bar

Other changes

The new holiday cups come as Starbucks recently announced it will soon do away with extra charges for non-dairy milk and implement efforts to create "fewer, better," menu offerings, in hopes of bringing consistency to each drink and lower the amount of time it takes to make each drinks, since baristas will have fewer recipes to remember.

The coffee chain also announced the end of its controversial olive oil-infused beverages.

“I made a commitment that we’d get back to Starbucks, focusing on what has always set Starbucks apart – a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather and we serve the finest coffee handcrafted by our skilled baristas,” Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement.

Last month, Starbucks announced new "Wicked"-themed beverages. The limited-time drinks are inspired by the film’s main characters, Glinda (the Good Witch of the South) and Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West).