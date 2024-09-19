Starbucks debuts pecan-flavored drink, offers new deals for fall

Starbucks is channeling a cozy fall favorite for its latest creation.

On Sept. 19, the chain dropped its latest fall-flavored drink, the Starbucks Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, which it says is inspired by the flavors of homemade pecan pie. It has also added another foam option — Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam — to its menu, and is serving up some new deals.

“We were really focused on what people are thinking, feeling, and doing during the holidays,” Patrick Penny, lead beverage developer for Starbucks, said in a press release. “It’s fitting to these cooler days and feels like the perfect transition from classic fall beverages into holiday beverages.”

Starbucks' new Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte — both hot and iced.

Starbucks

Here is the new slate of pecan-flavored drinks and customizations customers can order for a limited time, while supplies last:

Starbucks Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte features Starbucks Blonde Espresso and oat milk combined with notes of pecan, brown butter and holiday baking spices, and is finished with a pecan crunch topping.

features Starbucks Blonde Espresso and oat milk combined with notes of pecan, brown butter and holiday baking spices, and is finished with a pecan crunch topping. Iced Starbucks Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte , like its hot counterpart, has oat milk combined with flavor notes of pecan, brown butter and holiday baking spices, but has the addition of nondairy Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam, and is sprinkled with a pecan crunch topping.

, like its hot counterpart, has oat milk combined with flavor notes of pecan, brown butter and holiday baking spices, but has the addition of nondairy Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam, and is sprinkled with a pecan crunch topping. Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam, available in dairy or nondairy, is made with pecan syrup and salt.

Starbucks’ fall deals

Starbucks is also offering Starbucks Rewards members with Triple Stars every Tuesday, and two drinks for $10, or 4 drinks for $20 every Saturday until the end of September.

New Starbucks Rewards members who sign up can also score a free handcrafted drink with a qualifying purchase anytime during their first week in the club.

According to Starbucks, a handcrafted beverage is any drink handmade by a Starbucks barista, so the chain’s new Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte certainly fits the bill — along with Starbucks’ other fall drinks, like the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and the old faithful option Pumpkin Spice Latte.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: