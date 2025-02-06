Food & Drink

Starbucks offers free coffee for Monday after Super Bowl: Here's how to get it

Here are all the details ahead of "Starbucks Monday."

By Logan Reardon

Starbucks coffee cup
Photo illustration by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Super Bowl Monday just got better.

While the day after the big game isn't a holiday, many Americans struggle getting into work after a night of football, food and friends. Well, Starbucks is here to help.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The coffee chain announced that it will offer a free tall hot or iced brewed coffee any time on what the company is calling "Starbucks Monday," Feb. 10.

Super Bowl Jan 23

See all the Super Bowl 2025 commercials and teasers released so far

Super Bowl Feb 3

Winging it for the Super Bowl? Broccoli might be cheaper party snack this year

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

All you have to do is be a Starbucks Rewards member (which is free to join). Then, apply the Starbucks Monday coupon in the Starbucks app prior to placing your order when using the app's order ahead feature. You can also tell the barista in the store or drive-thru that you're redeeming the reward.

"No matter who wins Sunday, we can all win Monday," Starbucks said in the press release.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us