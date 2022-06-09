sriracha

Sriracha Hot Sauce Maker Warns of Shortage Lasting Through the Summer

“Currently, due to weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers, we now face a more severe shortage of chili,” Huy Fong Foods said

Sriracha chili sauce is produced at the Huy Fong Foods factory
AP Photo/Nick Ut, File

Attention hot sauce fans: There is likely to be a shortage of Sriracha sauce in the days and weeks ahead. Blame the weather.

Huy Fong Foods, maker of the popular Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, said a shortage of chili peppers is limiting its ability to produce several of its in-demand sauces, including its Chili Garlic and Sambal Oelek. The California-based company cited climate conditions as part of the problem.

"We are still endeavoring to resolve this issue that has been caused by several spiraling events, including unexpected crop failure from the spring chili harvest," Huy Fong Foods said in a statement to NBC News, adding: "We hope for a fruitful fall season and thank our customers for their patience and continued support during this difficult time."

