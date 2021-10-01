Spooky Season: Haunted Houses and Trails in the DC Area

Searching for shivers down your spine and jump scares galore? Spooky season has arrived and there are plenty of ways to get your heart racing in the D.C. area with these haunted houses and trails in the D.C. area.

Washington, D.C.

DC Ghosts

When: Various times year-round

Where: Behind the Treasury Building at the intersection of 15th Street NW and F Street NW. Your guide will be standing with a lantern.

Take a haunted walking tour of D.C. on this family-friendly ghost tour that lasts an hour. Tickets are $20.

Maryland

Field of Screams Maryland

When: Fridays, Saturdays and most Thursdays and Sundays through Nov. 6

Where: 4501 Olney Laytonsville Road, Olney

This year, Field of Screams combined two spooky trails into one mega “Super Screams Trail.” Tickets start at $50 and also give you access to the Slaughter Factory Haunted House. Masks are required and tickets can only be bought online.

Field of Screams bills itself as the most terrifying trail in the country — you've been warned!

Laurel's House of Horror

When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 6

Where: 935 Fairlawn Ave, Laurel

Built inside an abandoned movie theater, Laurel's House of Horror bills itself as the largest indoor haunted house in Maryland. Enjoy three different escape rooms, including a cinema-themed one, explore their sensory overloading haunted house or take a ghost tour. General admission tickets start at $30.

Virginia

The Death Trail

When: Fridays and Saturdays in October, plus Halloween (Oct. 31)

Where: 16120 Dumfries Rd, Dumfries

Travel deep into the dark woods for a scare at The Death Trail. For some family-friendly fun with costumes and candy, check out kids night on Oct. 25.

The spooky spectacular has food trucks on-site and general admission tickets start at $15 — there’s also a $5 add-on option if you want to experience one of their five-minute scary escape rooms.

Shocktober

When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, through Oct. 30

Where: 601 Catoctin Circle NE, Leesburg

Check out what Travel and Leisure calls one of the scariest haunted house in the nation! This haunted manor encompasses three floors of Leesburg's Carlheim mansion, including a basement full of creepy clowns and carnival carnage. This is a full-body experience, so expect to crawl and squeeze through tight spaces in low light. All proceeds from Shocktober benefit a nonprofit helping people of all ages who live with disabilities. General admission tickets cost $40.

Workhouse Haunt: The Collection

When: Weekends Oct. 3 through Nov. 6

Where: 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton

Set on the grounds of a former jail, the Lorton Workhouse Arts Center haunted trail is sure to give you the heebie-jeebies. The haunted trail is entirely outdoors and winds through the woods; you can also pick up a drink at the Haunt Bar.

Get timed tickets in advance starting at $25. It’s recommended for ages 13 and up.