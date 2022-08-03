Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum to Reopen This Fall: An Exhibit Preview

Calling all space-travel dreamers and aerospace history buffs: the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum is set to reopen half of its newly renovated building with eight new galleries this fall, the museum says.

After a seven-year renovation, and several months of complete closure, the museum reopens on Oct. 14. Free timed-entry passes will be available on the museum’s website starting Sept. 14.

The renovations include updates to the planetarium, museum store and Mars Café, so soon enough visitors can once again explore space, buy a NASA hat and refuel on "Mars."

The reimagined National Air and Space Museum in DC — featuring eight new galleries — will open October 14!



“This is one of the most exciting times in the National Air and Space Museum’s history,” Chris Browne, a director of the museum said. “When we open the first reimagined galleries, we hope all visitors are inspired by artifacts on display for the first time, favorite icons of aerospace presented in new ways and diverse storytelling.”

Below are previews of some of the redesigned exhibitions:

America by Air Exhibit

This exhibit is the classic Air and Space Museum experience, it traces the history of air transportation in the United States to the technology-enhanced air travel of today. It will feature familiar planes like the Boeing 747 and new artifacts like a Lincoln-Standard H.S, a small two-seat plane.

Rendering of "America by Air," Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum.

Destination Moon Exhibit

The museum expects this exhibit to be a “blockbuster.” It will give visitors an up-close view of artifacts from the 1969 Moon Landing and explainers on what led to humans walking on the Moon.

The centerpiece is the Apollo 11 command module and Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 spacesuit, all in custom-climate-controlled cases.

Nation of Speed Exhibit

America loves to go fast according to this exhibit that explores how the “pursuit of speed” has shaped the national identity. Vehicles known for being the fastest and the best will be featured, like Mario Andretti’s Indy 500 winning race car and a plane that has hypersonic speed.

Kenneth C. Griffin Exploring the Planets Gallery

Prepare to feel inspired by the vastness of space and the planets it contains in this exhibit. The Voyager Spacecraft and Mars Rover have helped humanity understand the planets in Earth’s galaxy.

The museum says, “visitors will tour the solar system and learn what it would be like to walk on another world through an immersive, interactive experience.”