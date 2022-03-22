art auction

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Art to Be Auctioned in Alexandria

By Andrea Swalec

RBG art
The Potomack Company

Art and personal items owned by late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be auctioned next month in Alexandria, Virginia. 

The auction April 27 and 28 will benefit the Washington National Opera, The Potomack Company auction house in Old Town announced. 

Items from Ginsburg’s collection of modern art will be auctioned on April 27 and include:

  • an Eleanor Davis caricature of Ginsburg that hung in the justice’s chambers, 
  • Pablo Picasso Madoura ceramic pieces, 
  • a Maurice De Vlaminck watercolor, 
  • a collection of signed Glenna Maxey Goodacre bronzes, 
  • a Josef Albers screenprint and 
  • a Max Weber watercolor.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Work by Pablo Picasso (Credit: The Potomack Company)
The Potomack Company
Work by Max Weber (Credit: The Potomack Company)

On April 28, mementos from Ginsburg’s Supreme Court chambers and her Watergate home, plus awards she received, will be auctioned. 

The Scene

The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Washington DC 3 hours ago

National Gallery of Art Bringing Back Night Events This Spring

food fare 7 hours ago

These Women Are Carving a New Path in the Male-Dominated Field of Sake

The collection will be on view April 12-26, excluding April 16-17. The online catalog will be posted April 12. 

Go here for more information.

This article tagged under:

art auctionRuth Bader Ginsburg
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us