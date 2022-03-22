Ruth Bader Ginsburg Art to Be Auctioned in Alexandria

Art and personal items owned by late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be auctioned next month in Alexandria, Virginia.

The auction April 27 and 28 will benefit the Washington National Opera, The Potomack Company auction house in Old Town announced.

Items from Ginsburg’s collection of modern art will be auctioned on April 27 and include:

an Eleanor Davis caricature of Ginsburg that hung in the justice’s chambers,

Pablo Picasso Madoura ceramic pieces,

a Maurice De Vlaminck watercolor,

a collection of signed Glenna Maxey Goodacre bronzes,

a Josef Albers screenprint and

a Max Weber watercolor.

The Potomack Company

On April 28, mementos from Ginsburg’s Supreme Court chambers and her Watergate home, plus awards she received, will be auctioned.

The collection will be on view April 12-26, excluding April 16-17. The online catalog will be posted April 12.

Go here for more information.