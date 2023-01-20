Rev Your Engines: Washington Auto Show Returns to DC Convention Center

The Washington D.C. Auto Show makes its return to the Washington Convention Center this weekend and will run through Jan. 29. Car lovers can purchase tickets now starting at $12.

Over 100 vehicles from dozens of brands are set to be displayed on the floor of this year’s exhibit, opening Friday at noon. Heads up: don’t be shocked when you see a hovercraft. Check out the full list of vehicles here.

The electric vehicle market is taking over the convention this year with models ranging anywhere from sedans to trucks.

As more and more brands begin to manufacture electric vehicles, or EVs, they are also becoming more accessible to consumers. Toyota’s first all-battery EV, the bZ4X, will make its debut at this year’s auto show.

There are plenty of hands-on experiences, as well.

Pepco EVsmart will present an outdoor EV “ride n' drive” where buyers can test-drive an electric vehicle on the streets of D.C. Taking center stage at the convention will also be an e-bike test-track that all ages can enjoy.

Tickets for children under the age of 12 are on sale for $6. There are also discounts available for military members, students, Metro Smartrip card holders and seniors.

Tax Credits Available for Electric Vehicles

If you’re interested in potentially purchasing an electric vehicle, the Washington Auto Show website allows buyers to see which vehicles on display qualify for the clean vehicle tax credit before attending the event.

The credit, a part of the Inflation Reduction Act, can save consumers up to $7,500 when purchasing an electric vehicle.

While supply chain issues affected used and new vehicle supply last year, the road looks more clear heading into 2023. As car production continues to improve, prices should ease up as well, according to Washington Auto Show Vice President of Operations Joe Koch.

“Supply chain is trending in the right direction, the manufacturers are producing more cars and dealers are getting more cars on the lots,” Koch said.

