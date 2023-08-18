Washington DC

Restaurant Week is already happening in Alexandria and at these DC restaurants

Dozens of restaurants in Alexandria and some popular D.C. eateries are among those offering dining deals now

By Sophia Barnes

Everyone loves a dining deal, and August is a good time to find one in the D.C. area.

Alexandria Restaurant Week started Thursday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 27.

Dozens of restaurants are offering prix-fixe dinners for $25, $35 or $45. Here’s the menu book showing your options from upscale dining to pizza night takeout.

Some deals that caught our eye were at waterfront restaurants Blackwall Hitch, Chart House and Jula’s on the Potomac. Vermillion is another high-end spot worth checking out.

D.C.’s big Summer Restaurant Week, run by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, doesn’t begin until Monday, Aug. 28 and goes until Sunday, Sept. 3. You can make reservations now at dozens of eateries in the District, Maryland and Virginia (especially for those $25 brunch deals).

But a few spots decided to start offering the deals early.

José Andrés restaurants are offering $25 lunches on weekdays and $40 dinners from Aug. 14 to Sept. 3. Most of Andrés restaurants let you pick a selection of small plates.

Ambar is also rolling out deals from Monday, Aug. 21 to Sunday, Sept. 10 at their Capitol Hill, Shaw and Clarendon locations. The Balkan restaurant that focuses on small plates will offer $25 lunches, $55 dinners and a $70 takeout deal for two.

