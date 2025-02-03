Real life hoedown: Beyoncé's ‘Cowboy Carter' tour rides into DC area this summer

This ain’t Texas, but Beyoncé will be riding into the Washington, D.C., area for her “Cowboy Carter” tour.

The “Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour” was announced in an Instagram post just before the record won Best Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Beyoncé will play two nights at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland: Friday, July 4, and Monday, July 7. She’s set to perform in Los Angeles, Chicago, New Jersey, London, Paris and Houston before wrapping up this leg of the tour in D.C., then Atlanta.

She postponed the tour announcement for nearly three weeks as wildfires devastated the Los Angeles area.

Anyone who wants tickets can sign up for presale access on Beyoncé’s website.

Beyoncé is hardly a stranger to the D.C. area’s NFL stadium. Tens of thousands of fans came to see her Renaissance World Tour there. On the second night, Beyoncé danced in the rain and declared D.C. the “eerbody on mute war winner.”

