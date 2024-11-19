Post Malone announces 2025 stadium tour with Jelly Roll, including a stop in the DC area

Post Malone will be running circles around the United States in 2025 for his next tour with county star Jelly Roll.

Post Malone Presents: The Big Ass Stadium Tour will stop in 25 cities starting in April 2025.

The massive production will come to Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on Monday, June 2, 2025, according to a press release.

Want tickets? You can sign up for the Artist Presale here. Ticket presales begin for Citi cardholders on Wednesday, followed by the artist presale on Friday. The general sale goes live on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at noon. Here's the full list of dates and ticket information.

Post Malone Presents: The Big Ass Stadium Tour dates

Tue Apr 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium^

Sat May 03 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium^

Wed May 07 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome^

Fri May 09 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium^

Sun May 11 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium^

Tue May 13 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^

Sun May 18 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field^

Tue May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium^

Thu May 22 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field^

Sat May 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park^

Mon May 26 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre^

Wed May 28 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium^

Thu May 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park^

Sat May 31 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Mon Jun 02 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium

Wed Jun 04 - New York, NY - Citi Field

Sun Jun 08 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*

Tue Jun 10 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

Fri Jun 13 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sun Jun 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

Sat Jun 21 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium*

Tue Jun 24 - Boise, ID - Albertsons Stadium

Thu Jun 26 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

Sat Jun 28 - Portland, OR - Providence Park

Tue Jul 01 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

*Without Jelly Roll / ^With Sierra Ferrell

