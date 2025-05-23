Pool season: Here's when pools, water parks and spray parks open in the DC area

Memorial Day weekend means it’s time to lounge or splash around the pool.

Get your towel and bathing suit ready. Here’s what to know and where to go for pool season.

DC pools and spray parks

D.C.’s 22 pools and 36 spray parks across all eight wards of the city open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26. Outdoor pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Spray parks will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Then, outdoor pools will only be open on the weekends until June 22, when they will begin individual summer hours.

A complete list of D.C.'s Department of Parks and Recreation pools and spray parks can be found here.

All DPR pools are free for D.C. residents; you simply need a free membership that can be created online. A paid membership is required for non-D.C. residents. Daily passes for non-D.C. residents can be bought here.

If you’re eager to kick off the summer within the community, check out Jump In, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and DPR will host their annual pool party on Friday, May 23, at 3 p.m. at the Langdon Park Pool. There will be free food, music, giveaways and the first “splash down” of the season. Go here to reserve your spot.

All DPR pools will be open on the Fourth of July, operating on the same holiday hours as

Memorial Day.

NOVA waterparks

All five of Northern Virginia’s water parks, in Sterling, Lorton, Centreville, Alexandria and Arlington will open for Memorial weekend. They will then close on weekdays through mid-June, before opening seven days a week until mid-August. They will stay open on weekends up until Labor Day.

For specific dates for each water park and ticket prices, check here.

Other public outdoor pools in the area, such as Franklin Park in Loudoun County and water play spots like The Water Mine Family Swimmin’ Hole in Fairfax County, are also set to open for Memorial Day weekend. They will be open full-time starting in mid-June.

Maryland waterparks and pools

In Montgomery County, you’ll have your pick of seven outdoor pools starting Saturday, May 24. They’ll open fully for the summer season on June 14. The full schedule and other information can be found here.

In Prince George’s County, six splash parks and the J. Franklyn Bourne Memorial Pool will open for Memorial Day as well. Entry prices range from $3-8, with a discount if you make a reservation online.

Six Flags America’s Hurricane Harbor water park in Bowie will open for its last season on Saturday, May 24, before closing permanently this fall, on Sept. 6.

