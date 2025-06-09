Pool season: Details on pools, water parks and spray parks in the DC area

Get your towel and bathing suit ready. Here’s what to know and where to go for pool season.

DC pools and spray parks

D.C.’s 22 pools and 36 spray parks across all eight wards opened for the season on Memorial Day, but outdoor pools will be open on weekends only until June 22. At that point, they'll begin individual summer hours.

A complete list of D.C.'s Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) pools and spray parks can be found here.

All DPR pools are free for D.C. residents; you simply need a free membership that you can create online. A paid membership is required for non-D.C. residents. Non-D.C. residents can buy day passes online.

All DPR pools will be open on the Fourth of July. That day, outdoor pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and spray parks will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Northern Virginia water parks

All five of the NOVA Parks system's water parks — in Alexandria, Arlington, Centreville, Lorton and Sterling — are open only on weekends through mid-June. After that, they'll be open seven days a week until mid-August and will stay open on weekends up until Labor Day. For specific dates for each water park and ticket prices, check here.

Other public outdoor pools in the area, such as Franklin Park in Loudoun County, and water play spots like The Water Mine Family Swimmin’ Hole in Fairfax County, will be open full-time starting in mid-June.

Maryland water parks and pools

In Montgomery County, you have your pick of seven outdoor public pools. They’ll open fully for the summer season starting June 14. The full schedule and other information can be found here.

In Prince George's County, splash parks and pools are open on weekends only from Memorial Day until mid-June when public schools let out. Entry prices range from $3-$8, with a discount if you make a reservation online. See the full list of amenities and check days and hours of operation online here.

This will be the last summer for Six Flags America’s Hurricane Harbor in Bowie before the location closes permanently at the end of the season.

