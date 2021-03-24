Pecan Festival in Florence to Return in 2021 With New Name

Organizers of Florence’s pecan festival say the event will return this year with a new name.
SC Pecan Festival will now be known as the SC Pecan Music and Food Festival, WPDE-TV reported.
Organizers announced the festival’s new name and look on Tuesday.
The festival is the Florence’s longest-running event downtown.
Officials said the name change comes after the festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival is set for the first Saturday in November with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
