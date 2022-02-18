Paul McCartney to Play in Baltimore This Summer

Beatles fans will be excited to hear that legendary singer-songwriter Paul McCartney will perform at Baltimore's Oriole Park at Camden Yards this summer.

McCartney is set to play on June 12 as part of his Got Back tour, according to a statement issued Friday by the Orioles.

The tour set to start in April does not include a stop in D.C.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time,” McCartney said in the statement. “I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!”

The last time the former Beatle played in Baltimore was in 1964, during The Beatles' first North American tour. McCartney's upcoming concert will mark the second major concert to ever take place at Oriole Park, the statement said.

Tickets for all tour dates go on sale on Feb. 25. You can find additional ticket information on the Orioles' website here.