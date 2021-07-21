Outdoor Concerts to Resume in National Gallery Sculpture Garden

Live music is returning to the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden after last year’s hiatus, but the summer garden series won’t look quite the same as it did pre-pandemic.

Instead of the popular Jazz in the Garden events, the National Gallery will host Concerts in the Sculpture Garden starting July 29, featuring a wider range of bands and genres.

Only one of the four bands, the Baltimore Jazz Collective, is a jazz group; the rest of the lineup includes global psychedelic band Bombay Rickey, the all-woman mariachi group Flor de Toloache, and US Army Brass.

"I am thrilled that live music will make a joyful return to the Sculpture Garden this summer," museum director Kaywin Feldman said in a statement. "Once again, our visitors will enjoy the sights and sounds that signal summer in the nation's capital: modern sculpture in a beautiful natural environment accompanied by live jazz and other expanded genres of music."

One beloved part of the concert series that won’t change is refreshments, including beer, wine, sangria, snacks and soft drinks from the Pavilion Café.

Concerts in the Sculpture Garden will be held every other Thursday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. All concert-goers over age 2 need a free pass for admission. They can be reserved in advance here. Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear masks.

Here’s the full lineup:

July 29: Bombay Rickey- Global psychedelia

Aug. 12: Baltimore Jazz Collective- Jazz

Aug. 26: US Army Brass- Classical, patriotic

Sept. 9: Flor de Toloache- Mariachi