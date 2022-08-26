Oscar Mayer Debuts Hot Dog-Flavored Popsicle

If you've ever thought about enjoying a hot dog-flavored popsicle to cool off during the summer heat, here's your chance.

Oscar Mayer teamed up with Popbar to create the "Cold Dog" -- that's "refreshing and smokey" with "umami notes of Oscar Mayer’s iconic wiener -- all topped with a signature swirl of 'mustard.'”

“After the overwhelming fan excitement for our beloved Cold Dog, it was a no-brainer to make this hot dog-inspired frozen pop a reality,” said Oscar Meyer spokeswoman Anne Fields. “For more than 130 years, Oscar Mayer has been sparking smiles and bringing levity into everyday moments, and we are thrilled to bring fans another wonderfully odd way to enjoy our iconic wiener while beating the summer heat.”

To celebrate Cold Dog’s debut, Oscar Mayer’s iconic Wienermobile received an icy makeover, outfitted as a frozen pop truck. The 27-foot hot dog on wheels was transformed with frosted windows, icicle-inspired decorations and more as it travels the hot dog highways.

The Cold Dog is available for $2 at select Popbar locations in Long Beach, California; New York, New York; Alpharetta-Atlanta, Georgia; and New Orleans, Louisiana, while supplies last.