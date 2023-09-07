Oreo brings back fans' most-requested flavor

An Oreo cookie flavor is back by popular demand — but is it cake? Sort of!

On Sept. 7, Oreo announced on social media that its “fans’ most requested flavor” — Red Velvet — would be returning to store shelves for a limited time.

Since the flavor is based on the sweet Southern staple, the minds over at Oreo decided to tap Justin Ellen, a baker who competed on the Netflix reality competition show “Is It Cake?” to make the very impressive announcement.

“Is it cake?” Ellen says in the Instagram video, showing off two packages of Oreo cookies. Of course, one of them is cake, but the skilled baker somehow made his frosted creation nearly identical to the actual Oreo package, shiny label and all.

After a closeup, he slices his creation in half, showing that one is actually red velvet cake and the other is the real Oreo package with the returning flavor.

“This one’s cake, but this one is real,” Ellen says before opening the package to show off the deep-red cookies inside and taking a bite out of one.

Oreo’s Limited-Edition Red Velvet Sandwich Cookies will be appearing on shelves starting Sept. 12 for the first time since 2020. According to Oreo, the cookies will “feature the familiar taste fans know and love,” aka cream cheese-flavored creme between two red velvet-flavored cookies. The cookies will be available nationwide, but only while supplies last.

As is becoming a tradition with here-one-day, gone-the-next flavors like Cotton Candy Oreos and the campfire treat-flavored S’moreos, fans have been begging the cookie brand to bring back Red Velvet Oreos ever since their departure three years ago.

“@Oreo pls bring back the red velvet oreos. It wasn’t the same when they left,” tweeted one person in 2022.

“they need to bring back the red velvet oreos omg,” tweeted another person in February.

Even an unofficial social media account dedicated to the cause, @RedVelvet_Oreos, was created, which decreed, “The U.S. has been deprived of Red Velvet Oreos for too long! It’s time we make a stand. Bring back Red Velvet Oreos!”

The person who started the account must now be breathing a cocoa-scented sigh of relief.

