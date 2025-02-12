Oceans Calling: Noah Kahan, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and more to headline 2025 festival

Noah Kahan, Lenny Kravitz, Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and more than two dozen other artists are preparing the rock the boardwalk in Ocean City this fall.

Oceans Calling music festival released its lineup of performers for the music festival returning to the Maryland shore Sept. 26-28, 2025.

Check out the full Oceans Calling 2025 lineup here:

The three-day music festival is planned in partnership with Rockville-born O.A.R., among one of the top-billed acts on Friday night. Oceans Calling is set to feature three stages of music, plus special programming for foodies featuring Robert Irvine, the Voltaggio brothers and Anne Burrell.

After getting their fill of music and food, festivalgoers can visit the Jolly Roger Amusement Park within the grounds.

Tickets go on presale on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. General admission starts at $350.

