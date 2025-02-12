Things to Do DC

Oceans Calling: Noah Kahan, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and more to headline 2025 festival

Oceans Calling returns to the Ocean City boardwalk Sept. 26-28, 2025

By Sophia Barnes

OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND – MARCH 12: In an aerial view from a drone, the Ocean City inlet and Ocean City boardwalk is seen on March 12, 2021 in Ocean City, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Noah Kahan, Lenny Kravitz, Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and more than two dozen other artists are preparing the rock the boardwalk in Ocean City this fall.

Oceans Calling music festival released its lineup of performers for the music festival returning to the Maryland shore Sept. 26-28, 2025.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Check out the full Oceans Calling 2025 lineup here:

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The three-day music festival is planned in partnership with Rockville-born O.A.R., among one of the top-billed acts on Friday night. Oceans Calling is set to feature three stages of music, plus special programming for foodies featuring Robert Irvine, the Voltaggio brothers and Anne Burrell.

After getting their fill of music and food, festivalgoers can visit the Jolly Roger Amusement Park within the grounds.

Tickets go on presale on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. General admission starts at $350.

The Scene

The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Things to Do DC Feb 3

Black History Month in the DC area: 6 museums and exhibits celebrating African American heritage

Things to Do DC 18 hours ago

Galentine's and Valentine's activities in the DC area

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

This article tagged under:

Things to Do DCMusic & MusiciansOcean City
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us