Jack Johnson, Alanis Morissette, John Mayer, The Lumineers and more than two dozen other artists are headed to the Ocean City Boardwalk this fall.

Oceans Calling released its lineup of performers for the music festival running Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2023, on the Maryland shore.

Check out the full Oceans Calling 2023 lineup here:

Rockville-born band O.A.R., partners in planning the festival, are also set to perform — and do a special set with friends. Other performers include Weezer, Incubus, Noah Kahan, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Dirty Heads.

Oceans Calling is set to feature three stages of music, plus cooking demos by chefs Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag, hosted by actor Jason Biggs.

Once festivalgoers' music and food cravings are satisfied, they can find an adrenaline rush at the Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park — which will be located within the festival grounds. Park admission is included with tickets.

Tickets go on presale on Thursday at 10 a.m. General admission starts at $255.

The festival was set to debut in 2022, but the remnants of Hurricane Ian washed out those plans, forcing organizers to offer refunds.

