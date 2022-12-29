3… 2… 1… It’s time to make plans to ring in 2023!
The roaring 2020s started off slowly (and unprecedentedly), but now the megaparties and fireworks are back. There are cruises on the Potomac, fireworks in the sky, festivities at your favorite bar and even Noon Yards Eve for the kiddos at 10 a.m. in Navy Yard. There's a balloon drop at noon, how cute!
The forecast this year calls for mild and damp weather, so glow up appropriately.
Don't forget! You're also invited to ring in 2023 with Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus on NBC4 starting at 10:30 p.m.
Sign up for The Weekend Scene newsletter so you're the first to know about all the great stuff happening around the D.C. area — we send it out every Wednesday.
New Year's Fireworks in the DMV
Old Town Alexandria’s fireworks will fire from Waterfront Park starting at midnight, popping over the Potomac River. The best places to see the fireworks are from waterfront restaurants or riverside parks between Oronoco Bay and Jones Point.
Another option is the Street Party @ Market Square that caps First Night Alexandria, a noon to midnight festival with live music, performances and activities for kids at several indoor venues near and along King Street. Tickets start at $50 for adults and $10-$30 for kids and seniors.
Don’t want to wait until midnight for fireworks? Kids and early birds can get their fix at Merriweather Symphony of Lights in Columbia, Maryland. Tickets to the Midnight @ 7 event ($15 for those age 4 and up, or $50 for a family of four) grant admission to the holiday lights walk-through.
Kings Dominion’s WinterFest will also salute the new year with fireworks at midnight.
BTW: Annapolis' fireworks display will now occur on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 5:30 p.m. due to rain in the forecast.
New Year's Eve for $50 and Under
- DC Proud Inaugural Ball Honoring Mayor Muriel Bowser (You can reserve two free tickets on The Anthem website, but entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis)
- No Hassle, No Cover NYE and rooftop party at Jack Rose Dining Saloon (free glass of champagne to welcome guests from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., plus a dance party on the heated terrace from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.)
- Game Night NYE at Calico (Free first-come, first-served entry, board games and $2 off draft cocktails and beer until 1 a.m., plus a midnight champagne toast)
- Local bands at Jammin Java ($18) and Pearl Street Warehouse ($30)
- Martin Amini and friends comedy show at Room 808 ($20-$30, BYOB)
- A Harry Styles New Year Spectacular at Union Stage ($20-$40)
- Crawl 'Til The Ball Falls ($35, registration at Sudhouse DC on U Street)
- Comedy with Zarna Garg at Miracle Theater (6 p.m. and 10 p.m., $50)
New Year's Eve for $100 and Under
- NYE celebration at Puttery ($55 ticket includes one round on the mini golf course)
- Rare Essence + Trouble Funk at The Howard Theatre ($55)
- White Ford Broncho at Lincoln Theatre ($55)
- New Years Comedy Jam at DAR Constitution Hall ($59-$159+)
- Back To The Future VI at Decades ($60-$70)
- Beer, BBQ & Rye Rally Hour at Jack Rose Dining Saloon ($65 for unlimited smoked pig BBQ, beer, featured cocktails and more from 4 to 7 p.m.)
- Masquerave at Clarendon Ballroom ($70)
- New Year's Eve 2023 at Zebbie's Garden (open bar, $80-$120)
- NYE Masquerade Ball at Alias DC ($89)
- New Year’s Eve Block Party at Doi Moi and Chicken + Whiskey (open bar, $91.50)
- George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic at the 9:30 Club ($100)
Luxe New Year's Eve for $100+
- New Year’s Eve at Jaleo ($120 per person for unlimited tapas starting at 7 p.m.)
- Black Tie Disco at The Watergate Hotel ($125-$750)
- New Year's Eve Sneaker Ball at Cambria DC Capitol Riverfront ($150-$250)
- Cirque du 2023 International Global Gala ($159-$265)
- Michele’s New Year’s Eve Bash at Michele’s ($175 for unlimited food and drink from 8:30 p.m. to midnight)
- Black Tie New Year's Eve Gala at The Willard ($185+)
- Midnight Mystique at District Winery ($200)
- New Year's Eve 2023 at Smoke & Mirrors rooftop ($250+)
- City Cruises dinner and fireworks cruise ($270-$420)
New Year's Day Pick: First Day Hikes
For many, the new year begins with fresh air and a new path. First Day Hikes are a popular way to kick off 2023. If you're looking for a new trail or to start a new tradition, Tommy checked out Fauquier County's Sky Meadows State Park (watch the video above), and Maryland has a list of First Day Hikes. We’ve got some tips and tricks for First Day hikers.
Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.