3… 2… 1… It’s time to make plans to ring in 2023!

The roaring 2020s started off slowly (and unprecedentedly), but now the megaparties and fireworks are back. There are cruises on the Potomac, fireworks in the sky, festivities at your favorite bar and even Noon Yards Eve for the kiddos at 10 a.m. in Navy Yard. There's a balloon drop at noon, how cute!

The forecast this year calls for mild and damp weather, so glow up appropriately.

Don't forget! You're also invited to ring in 2023 with Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus on NBC4 starting at 10:30 p.m.

New Year's Fireworks in the DMV

Old Town Alexandria’s fireworks will fire from Waterfront Park starting at midnight, popping over the Potomac River. The best places to see the fireworks are from waterfront restaurants or riverside parks between Oronoco Bay and Jones Point.

Another option is the Street Party @ Market Square that caps First Night Alexandria, a noon to midnight festival with live music, performances and activities for kids at several indoor venues near and along King Street. Tickets start at $50 for adults and $10-$30 for kids and seniors.

Don’t want to wait until midnight for fireworks? Kids and early birds can get their fix at Merriweather Symphony of Lights in Columbia, Maryland. Tickets to the Midnight @ 7 event ($15 for those age 4 and up, or $50 for a family of four) grant admission to the holiday lights walk-through.

Kings Dominion’s WinterFest will also salute the new year with fireworks at midnight.

BTW: Annapolis' fireworks display will now occur on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 5:30 p.m. due to rain in the forecast.

New Year's Eve for $50 and Under

New Year's Eve for $100 and Under

Luxe New Year's Eve for $100+

Start the new year off by enjoying the outdoors and getting some exercise. Tommy McFly got some tips for making the most of your hike and how to stay safe.

New Year's Day Pick: First Day Hikes

For many, the new year begins with fresh air and a new path. First Day Hikes are a popular way to kick off 2023. If you're looking for a new trail or to start a new tradition, Tommy checked out Fauquier County's Sky Meadows State Park (watch the video above), and Maryland has a list of First Day Hikes. We’ve got some tips and tricks for First Day hikers.

