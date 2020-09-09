Xbox

New Xbox Coming in November at $499 (or $299 for Digital-Only)

Pre-orders for the Series S and the Series X will start Sept. 22

VCG

Microsoft confirmed the launch plans for its next-generation video game consoles on Wednesday, with pre-orders starting later this month.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S go on sale Nov. 10, with pre-orders starting Sept. 22.

The Series S, a digital-only box, will cost $299. The Series X, which uses traditional discs and features much higher-end specs, will run $499.

Microsoft also announced a subscription program that would give gamers a console and more than 100 games for $25 a month for the Series S and $35 a month for the Series X.

The Series S and the Series X consoles represent Microsoft's fourth generation of console, following 2001's Xbox, 2005's Xbox 360 and 2013's Xbox One.

The Scene

The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Maryland 24 hours ago

Maryland ‘Crick Diggers' Search in Unlikely Places for Historical Treasures

Twins Jazz Sep 8

Pandemic Puts DC Jazz Club Out of Business

Microsoft's announcement will put more pressure on Sony, which is due to release the next-generation PS5 console but has not yet revealed pricing or release dates.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

XboxMicrosoftSony
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us