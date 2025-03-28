A new breast milk-flavored ice cream just made its birth announcement

We have the scoop on a surprising new offering by Frida: breast milk-flavored ice cream.

Yes, you read that right. You will soon be able to purchase a pint of ice cream that tastes like sweet, creamy breast milk.

The Frida company — known for its baby, mom and fertility products, as well as its creative marketing — is now venturing into the food space (at least temporarily) with an ice cream flavor that is unlike anything you may have seen before ... and it's due in nine months.

Comments on the company’s Instagram announcement range from, “I love all of this and here for the chaos,” to, “I literally can not believe more than one person thought this was a good idea.”



This isn't the first-ever batch of breast milk ice cream. According to NPR, a London ice cream shop used donated breast milk to create its “Baby Gaga” flavor in 2011. But the BBC reported that their sales were frozen due to safety concerns.

The Frida company shared that their ice cream "will be a pitch perfect representation of the sweet, creamy, nutrient packed goodness we’ve all wanted to try but have been afraid to ask."

Will this ice cream contain actual breast milk? And if so, whose breast milk is it?

The company has not revealed many details but said the ice cream will contain many of the "same nutrients" as breast milk, like "fats (Omega-3 brain fuel!), carbs (energy-boosting lactose), important vitamins (iron, calcium, Vitamin B and D and zinc), plus lots of H2O for hydration." People interested in buying it can sign up on the Frida website.

Frida is no stranger to divisive marketing campaigns. (For example, its 2020 ad for their postpartum care products was rejected from airing during the Academy Awards for being “too graphic.”) This time, Frida is trying to draw attention to its 2-in-1 Manual Breast Pump.

What do you think? Are you pumped to try it?

