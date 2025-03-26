Spring is here, and the Washington Nationals and Major League Baseball are back.

If you're planning to head out for any Major League Baseball game at Nationals Park, here's what to know.

What should I know about the Nats' Opening Day?

The Nats will play the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, March 27; first pitch is at 4:05 p.m. Tickers are available online here.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The first 20,000 fans to enter will get an Opening Day T-shirt.

Gates will open at 2 p.m., and fans are encouraged to sit down by 3:15 p.m. for pregame ceremonies.

D.C. Washington will perform the national anthem; the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C. will sing "America the Beautiful" and Mayor Muriel Bowser will announce, "play ball."

Hall of Fame sportswriter Thomas Boswell, who retired from the Washington Post in 2021, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. For decades, Bowsell covered pro baseball, including the return of Major League Baseball to D.C. and the Nats' World Series-winning run in 2019.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will parade around the surrounding neighborhood of Navy Yard at 1:15 p.m., stopping outside the Center Field Gate at Nationals Park to pose for pics with fans.

The Phillies have several former Nats stars on their roster, including Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber, so look for some familiar faces wearing the other team's uniforms.

The address for the stadium is 1500 S. Capitol Street SE.

Where can I find food and drink specials in Navy Yard on Opening Day?

The opening day excitement has spread to nearby restaurants and bars. Atlas Brew Works Navy Yard Brewery & Tap Room will feature their limited-time Opening Day Lager beer. Atlas Navy Yard also has special Nationals merchandise attendees can buy in-house and will play the opening game on its televisions. The brewery usually closes at midnight on Thursdays.

At Agua 301, sip on $3 Coronas and $7.50 classic margaritas until the restaurant closes at 9 p.m.

Bluejacket has a ballpark-inspired menu and new beer releases to kick off Opening Day. The first 100 guests receive prizes such as free pints, merchandise and a one-year Bluejacket First Class membership.

At Maman, any guests who arrive in Nationals gear or with their ticket will receive a 15% discount on Opening Day. People can get a 10% discount for all succeeding home game days.

Hosting a watch party at home? Budweiser has designed unique cans for 17 teams across the league, including the Nats, with the organization’s logo and wordmark paired with a baseball bat graphic and special inscription dedicated to the Nationals' unique home run legacy. Fans can find the limited edition cans anywhere that sells Budweiser.

What's the Nationals' schedule for 2025?

You can see the Nats' 2025 regular-season schedule here, and tickets are available online here.

This is a big year for the team — the Washington Nationals are celebrating 20 years since baseball's return to the District. A 20th anniversary celebration, dubbed NATS20, will continue all season long, with several in-park giveaways, special alumni appearances and what the team says will be "the biggest sweepstakes in Nationals history."

And of course, you'll probably want to check out the Nats' promotions schedule for fan-favorite special event days and giveaways of bobbleheads, T-shirts, replica jerseys and more. Some of the 2025 season's first big giveaways include an Opening Day T-shirt (March 27), a NATS20 replica commemorative ring, a NATS20 replica jersey (April 5) and a James Wood oversized bobblehead (April 22).

The Washington Nationals held its annual homecoming gala at The Wharf ahead of Opening Day on Thursday. News4’s JP Finlay caught up with current and former Nats about what to expect this season.

Hey, do you have a seating chart for Nationals Park?

Why, yes, we do. (More accurately, the Nats' website does.)

It is here.

What to know before you go: No bags, cash or printed tickets

A strict bag policy is in effect. Any bag larger than a 5" by 7" by ¾" clutch must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC. No backpacks are allowed, even if they are clear. If you have a diaper bag or medical bag, you may use the ADA/Family lanes.

If you bring a bag that's not allowed inside, you can use Binbox lockers for a fee. Here's what the park says: "Binbox will be positioned outside Right Field Gate and Home Plate Gate; they will be in position two hours prior to first pitch and will remain in position until one hour after last pitch."

You can't pay in cash for tickets, concessions or retail at Nats Park. If necessary, you can exchange cash for Nats Bucks. (There are two spots where you can do that: Advance Ticket Sales behind Sections 103/104 and Guest Services behind Section 131.) Cash is accepted for 50/50 raffle purchases.

Most fans need to download the MLB Ballpark app to show their mobile tickets before entering the park.

Should I download the MLB Ballpark app?

Yes! Most fans will need to show their tickets on the MLB Ballpark app. It's where you can manage and display your digital ticket; you can also forward tickets to others. Print-at-home tickets won't be accepted.

There's no will-call for the 2025 season. "The Nationals Box Office does not accept will call. Fans can forward their tickets to friends and family directly from the MLB Ballpark app," the Nats' website says.

The app also has game schedules and concourse maps, and you can use it to order concessions or merchandise.

If your device runs out of battery, visit the Ticket Services Lobby next to the Center Field Gate for help.

What's new at Nationals Park in 2025?

A new food hall will showcase a rotating selection of food vendors, with plans to coordinate the offerings to some of the Nats' theme and promotional nights.

"It's a rotational-type concept where we will have four different stations. These will change about monthly, like player-selected concessions," Chief Marketing Officer Kim Bolt told News4's Paul Wagner.

Eleven new restaurants and local suppliers will sell food, drinks and snacks. Here's what to look for and where to find it, according to Nationals Park:

Cotton & Reed - Section 109 - Cocktails, including the ‘Cocomotion,’ strawberry daquiri, dark & stormy and rum old fashioned

- Section 109 - Cocktails, including the ‘Cocomotion,’ strawberry daquiri, dark & stormy and rum old fashioned Dog Tag Bakery - Suites and select Marketplace locations - Baked goods, including brownies, blondies, raspberry bars, cookies and more featured in Suites

- Suites and select Marketplace locations - Baked goods, including brownies, blondies, raspberry bars, cookies and more featured in Suites Electric Cool-Aid - Sections 102 and 147 - Boozy slushies

- Sections 102 and 147 - Boozy slushies Kam & 46 - Section 105 - Hawaiian and Filipino recipes with a modern twist, including tuna tartare nachos, kalua pork sisig nachos and more

- Section 105 - Hawaiian and Filipino recipes with a modern twist, including tuna tartare nachos, kalua pork sisig nachos and more Lucky Danger - Section 238 - American-Chinese food, including veggie lo mein, orange chicken bites and dumplings

- Section 238 - American-Chinese food, including veggie lo mein, orange chicken bites and dumplings Maracas Ice Pops - Mobile bicycle; 1 per level - Locally handcrafted Mexican ice pops

- Mobile bicycle; 1 per level - Locally handcrafted Mexican ice pops Moore Crunch - Marketplaces at Sections 110, 129, 141, 205, 229, 306 and 314 - Seasoned mini crunchy pretzels

- Marketplaces at Sections 110, 129, 141, 205, 229, 306 and 314 - Seasoned mini crunchy pretzels Mush - Section 137 - Plant-based sandwiches, bowls and sides

- Section 137 - Plant-based sandwiches, bowls and sides Party Of - Marketplaces at Sections 110, 129, 141, 205, 229, 306 and 314 - Thai chili lime popcorn, pad Thai popcorn

- Marketplaces at Sections 110, 129, 141, 205, 229, 306 and 314 - Thai chili lime popcorn, pad Thai popcorn Phowheels - Section 140 - Vietnamese street food, including egg rolls, Vietnamese tacos and banh mi sandwich

- Section 140 - Vietnamese street food, including egg rolls, Vietnamese tacos and banh mi sandwich Taqueria Picoso - Section 117 - Authentic tacos and tortas

Getting to Nationals Park

You have plenty of options, including:

Metrorail: If you're taking Metro, the closest station is Navy Yard-Ballpark on the Green Line, which is just a block from Nats Park. Another option is the Capitol South station on the Orange, Blue and Silver lines, which is a 1-mile walk from the ballpark, but you may be able to avoid a lot of the crowds that way. Need to drive to a Metro station? Dozens of Metro stations have parking options; see details and availability here.

Metrobus: Several Metrobus routes serve the area. See timetables here and a map of all Metrobus routes here; most wayfinding apps such as Google Maps and Apple Maps also can provide bus directions.

Parking garages: You can buy parking passes ahead of time online here. Drive-up parking is available on a game-by-game basis and is not available for all games. Nats parking facilities are now cashless and will only accept credit cards. All lots will open two hours and 15 minutes before the start of each game and will close an hour after the end of each game. Tailgating is not permitted at Nats parking facilities.

Bicycle: Have your own bike? Nats Park has a free bike valet to the left of Garage C at the corner of N and First streets SE. You'll find the access point on First Street, to the left of the garage's vehicle entrance. Want a short-term bike rental? Capital Bikeshare has several docking stations nearby, including: 1st & N streets SE; 1st & K streets SE; 3rd & Tingey streets SE, and M Street & New Jersey Avenue SE.

Rideshare and Taxis: You can rideshare or take a taxi to Nats Park. Getting dropped off a block or two away could save you money and time sitting in traffic. After the game, you can catch a cab at the taxi stand on the north side of M Street SE between South Capitol and Half streets SE.

If you want to Uber or Lyft home, Nationals Park recommends you don't order a rideshare vehicle to South Capitol Street because it's very busy. Try walking a few blocks north, or choosing one of these pick-up spots suggested on the Nats Park website:

N Street SE and New Jersey Avenue SE

L Street SE between First Street SE and New Jersey Avenue SE

M Street SE and Half Street SE

Nats Park with kids

Nationals Park hosts Kids’ Opening Day on April 27, plus more special events throughout the season, including:

five special giveaways (April 27, June 8, July 6, Aug. 3 and Sept. 14)

story time

photos with the Racing Presidents

player autographs

the family-favorite Kids Run the Bases tradition. Kids ages 4-12 are invited to run around the baseball diamond after every Sunday afternoon home game, weather-permitting. New in 2025, the line for Kids Run the Bases will no longer be outside the ballpark. Instead, kids and families should line up at the GEICO Presidents Photo Station behind Section 131.

A playground structure, called the Nationals Park Kids Zone, is available for kids age 10 and younger. It's open during all home games until the end of the 7th inning, weather-permitting.

Other special experiences for the Nats' youngest fans include five special giveaways throughout the season, story time and more.

Strollers are permitted in all concourse areas at Nats Park, but if your strollers can't fit under a seat while folded, you'll need to check it at a Guest Services location (Center Field Plaza, or behind Sections 131 or 320).

Diaper and medical bags are exempt from the clear bag policy. Families with these bags must use ADA/Family lanes at the Center Field and Home Plate gates.

Kids under age 2 don’t need their own ticket, but they'll have to sit on their parent or guardian's lap. First game certificates are available free — for fans of ALL ages, by the way — at three Guest Services locations (behind Sections 103, 131 and 320).

Big-time fans can also check out the Jr. Nationals Kids Club for kids ages 4-12 for member-only offers and exclusive experiences.

How can I get deals and discounts for Nationals tickets?

Tuesday home games will offer deep discounts on tickets (up to 30% off), parking (Lot W will cost $14, discounted from $25) and concessions. The $5 menu has expanded options this year and includes: 12 oz. Bud Light beers, hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn, nachos and fountain sodas, available at Grand Slam Grill locations throughout Nats Park. Discounts will be automatically applied to your order at checkout.

Through the District Tickets program, D.C. residents can buy tickets starting at $5. These discounted tickets are available for all games on a first-come, first-served basis. Seats are in sections 401 and 402. Tickets must be purchased via the link on this page or at the Box Office, and an ID is required to prove residency.

Discount tickets are also available for military members/veterans, first responders, government employees and public school teachers. Here's more info.

What other special events are at Nationals Park this season? When are Pups in the Park and postgame concerts in 2025?

You'll find plenty of promos and special events all season long, starting with Opening Day (naturally!), when the first 20,000 fans to arrive will get a free T-shirt.

Every Sunday home game, two Nats players will sign autographs for fans starting one hour before first pitch ("weather permitting and subject to player schedules," the team notes). You'll find them at the top of the Nationals' dugout. To participate, you'll need to get a free voucher; they're distributed at Section 103 on a first-come, first-served basis when gates open 80 minutes before first pitch.

The Nats Postgame Summer Concert Series is back by popular demand. Buy a ticket to one of the games, then stick around for an on-field concert.

Here are the dates and artists:

O.A.R.: May 9

Natasha Bedingfield: June 6

Nelly: June 13

Sam Hunt: Aug. 15

Ja Rule and Ashanti: Aug. 29

Riley Green: Sept. 26

Take your dog to a game with Pups in the Park. Nationals Park now sells one ticket covering a pup and their person for $42. All proceeds from dog tickets go to the Humane Rescue Alliance. Buy tickets via the links here.

With the exception of service animals, dogs will only be allowed in select sections, and you must bring a signed waiver to the game. You can download the waiver. Dates for Pups in the Park are April 6, April 25, May 20, June 14, Aug. 20 and Sept. 28.

Baseball fans can also enjoy special events, including college and heritage days. Here's the schedule.

Can I bring a snack and water bottle? What's prohibited?

Here's a list of prohibited items.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.