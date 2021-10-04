National Taco Day: Find Freebies and Deals

You can celebrate Taco Tuesday a day early this week. Monday is National Taco Day, and some spots are offering deals and freebies.

Taco Bell:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

You can get a free crunchy beef taco Monday with any qualifying app purchase.

7-Eleven:

You can get 10 mini tacos for $1 at participating locations if you're a loyalty member, TODAY reports. You can also buy one order of mini tacos through the 7-Eleven app and get a second order free.

Chuy's:

For National Taco Day, you can add a ground beef taco to any dine-in entrée for $1. Chuy's is also offering $1 Tequila Floaters and more, the chain said on Twitter.

Del Taco:

Get a free stuffed quesadilla taco with any purchase.

California Tortilla:

Make a purchase on Monday, and receive a coupon for a free taco for your next visit (valid Oct. 5-19). The coupon will be valid from Oct 5th-19th in-store, online, or through the CalTort app