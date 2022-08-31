National Symphony Orchestra to Perform Sunday at the US Capitol

A Labor Day weekend tradition is returning: The National Symphony Orchestra will play a concert on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Sunday.

The NSO concert will be free and open to the public — no tickets are required.

Gates are set to open at 3 p.m. Come early to watch a dress rehearsal set for 3:30 p.m.

The real show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Attendees should expect a thorough security search upon entry. Food and low beach or camp chairs are allowed. Prohibited items include alcohol, glass bottles, bikes, knives and umbrellas larger than 36 inches.

According to U.S. Capitol Police, you can use the following entrances:

North (Senate) Side of Capitol Square: Third Street, NW, and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

South (House) Side of Capitol Square: Third Street, SW, and Maryland Avenue, SW

Parking will be limited and street closures will be in place. The closest Metro stops are Judiciary Square, Archives-Navy Memorial-Penn Quarter, L’Enfant Plaza and Federal Center Southwest.

Here’s more information from U.S. Capitol Police, including a full list of prohibited items and information on where mobility-impaired guests can park.