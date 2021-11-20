National Gallery Sculpture Garden Ice Rink Reopens

The ice skating rink at the National Gallery of Art's Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., is back after a year away due to the pandemic.
The rink opened Friday and is scheduled to remain open until March 6, weather permitting, according to a press release from the National Gallery of Art.
The hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Skating sessions begin every hour, and two 45-minute sessions will cost you $10 for adults and children 13 and older. Skate rentals cost $5.
The Scene
The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
You can buy tickets on the rink's website.
Anyone who visits on Nov. 19 to 21 can get a free hot chocolate, the press release said.