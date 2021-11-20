National Gallery Sculpture Garden Ice Rink Reopens

The ice skating rink at the National Gallery of Art's Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., is back after a year away due to the pandemic.

The rink opened Friday and is scheduled to remain open until March 6, weather permitting, according to a press release from the National Gallery of Art.

The hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Skating sessions begin every hour, and two 45-minute sessions will cost you $10 for adults and children 13 and older. Skate rentals cost $5.

You can buy tickets on the rink's website.

Anyone who visits on Nov. 19 to 21 can get a free hot chocolate, the press release said.