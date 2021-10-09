Things to Do DC

National Gallery Ice Rink to Return in November

The National Gallery ice rink will be open from November to March, weather permitting.

By Sophia Barnes

The ice skating rink at the National Gallery of Art's Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., will return in November after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The rink will open Nov. 19 and is scheduled to remain open until March 6, weather permitting, according to a press release from the National Gallery of Art.

The hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Skating sessions begin every hour, and two 45-minute sessions will cost you $10 for adults and children 13 and older. Skate rentals cost $5.

You can buy tickets on the rink's website.

Anyone who visits on Nov. 19 to 21 can get a free hot chocolate, the press release said.

