Here's where to get free fries on National French Fry Day

Don't be salty. National French Fry Day is here!

On Friday, July 12, fast food restaurants will be celebrating National French Fry Day by offering free and discounted fries.

Whether you like steak fries, curly fries, waffle fries, shoestring fries or standard cut, this is where to find giveaways and deals on everyone's favorite side dish.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Arby's Rewards members can get any size fry for $1 all month long starting on July 12.

On July 12, and every Friday for the rest of the year, members of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program can get a free order of any size fries with a purchase of $1 or more.

Enjoy free fresh-cut fries with any purchase when you dine in on Friday, July 12.

Get free regular size fully loaded fries with any purchase through the Checker's & Rally's Rewards app starting Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 14.

Get free fries with any in-store or online purchase from now through July 14 when you mention or enter the code FRY-YAY.

Get a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries with any purchase in-store or online with the code "FRYDAY24" today through July 14.

MyMcDonald’s Rewards members can get a free medium fries with a $1 in-app purchase every Friday through the end of the year.

On Saturday, July 13, app users can get free fries of any size, no purchase necessary.

Penn Station East Coast Subs is offering a free order of fresh-cut fries with any sub purchase July 12 - 13 in stores and online with promo code FRYDAY at participating locations.

Customers can get a free order of fries of any size with any purchase through the Wendy's app every Friday through the end of the year.

Customers can get a free medium order of fries through the Whataburger app on July 12.

Existing users will have the offer preloaded into their account. First-time users who download the app on or before July 12 can get a free medium order of fries and a free Whataburger on Friday.

From fried chicken donuts to clam chowder to Dungeness crab pizza, baseball stadiums offer some unique food options. Ariel Epstein of Fanatics sportsbook shares the most interesting MLB ballpark food she's eaten.