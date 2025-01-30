11 National Croissant Day deals for butter savings on breakfast

When faced with the question, “Would you care for a croissant?” the only logical answer is, “Oui!”

The flaky, crunchy pastry has a certain je ne sais quoi that makes it incredibly versatile, so much so that TODAY’s Al Roker was recently inspired to go on a croissant crawl in Paris.

On Jan. 30, butter enthusiasts will celebrate National Croissant Day and a handful of restaurants and brands are baking up some sweet deals to mark the occasion. From freebies to major discounts, here are the sales that will have you saying, “Ooh, la la.”

Bakerly

Bakerly customers can save 15% off all products on the brand’s website, including chocolate croissants, in honor of National Croissant Day. The discount will be automatically deducted from the order total at checkout.

Burger King

On Jan. 30, Burger King Royal Perks members can get a Croissan’wich for just one cent with any purchase of $1 or more at participating restaurants.

The single-use offer is valid on the Burger King app and website or order ahead or dine-in during breakfast hours. It’s not valid with other coupons or on delivery orders. It’s also not available in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. territories.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

To celebrate National Croissant Day, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has a special deal on a Croissant Comfort Kit. For $25 (plus tax), customers can get a $25 gift card, croissant-shaped undereye masks, a croissant-printed wrap blanket with pockets and croissant-grip fuzzy socks. The offer is available starting Jan. 30 at 9 a.m. ET.

Goldbelly

To celebrate National Croissant Day, Goldbelly is offering TODAY.com readers $20 off their first Goldbelly purchase of $100+ using the code TODAY20.

The offer is valid for new customers and excludes shipping and sale items. From all-butter varieties to croissant doughnuts and cream-filled croissants, the site has something for every craving.

Gopuff

On Jan. 30, Gopuff customers can save 20% off Bakerly Chocolate Croissants.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

TODAY.com readers can save 20% off baked gifts with croissants at GourmetGiftBaskets.com using the code TODAYC through Feb. 28.

Hero Bread

Hero Bread is offering TODAY.com readers 10% off all products on its website (including flaky croissants and your first subscription service) using the code TODAY10 between Jan. 26 — Feb. 6.

La Madeleine

On National Croissant Day, La Madeleine app subscribers can get one free butter croissant with any app or online order.

Maman

Maman customers who place a $10+ purchase on the chain’s app on Jan. 30 will get a free classic croissant.

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette rewards members will get a free croissant with any purchase on Jan. 30. The single-use offer can’t be combined with other deals or rewards.

Wildgrain

Wildgrain customers have access to baked goods from artisan bakers cross the country. In honor of National Croissant Day, the brand is offering customers $30 off orders on its entire site, including croissants, through Jan. 31. Additionally, each Wildgrain order always comes with free croissants.

