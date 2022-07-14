National Book Festival Lineup Includes Janelle Monáe, Nick Offerman

After virtual book talks in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, the Library of Congress National Book Festival is set to return on Labor Day weekend for an in-person literary event.

The festival will be held Saturday, September 3, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The Library of Congress announced on Thursday the list of 120 featured authors and poets and the festival’s theme: Books Bring Us Together.

Featured authors include singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe, who will discuss “The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer,” a book based on the Afrofuturistic world of her critically acclaimed album. “Parks and Recreation” actor Nick Offerman will share the stage with a park ranger to discuss his book “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside.”

The lineup also includes Jason Reynolds, Jesmyn Ward, Celeste Headlee, Mitch Albom and Leslie Jordan. Go here to see the full list.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Who: These authors, poets, writers & YOU!

What: The first in-person National Book Festival since 2019 📚🎉

When: Saturday, September 3rd

Where: The Washington Convention Center#NatBookFest



Full lineup: https://t.co/iZAdXNOnfE pic.twitter.com/ooVTqWNxx8 — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) July 14, 2022

The festival will host talks in categories including lifestyle, science fiction, society and culture, and will include new storytelling and audiobook events. A selection of presentations will be livestreamed.

Bestselling author Jason Reynolds has distinctive style. The native Washingtonian only wears black but his home is infused with bold colors, florals and family heirlooms. In this extended 4 Your Home special, News4’s Erika Gonzalez got an exclusive look inside Reynolds’ newly renovated condo in D.C. and spoke with him about his influences and advice for people looking to put down roots in the District.

The complete festival schedule is set to be released in early August. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets may be required.