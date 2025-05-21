To the air and space museum --- and beyond!

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum is one step closer to completing its multiyear renovation this summer.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On Monday, July 28, the museum will debut five new exhibitions, the Lockheed Martin IMAX Theater and its redesigned entrance on Jefferson Drive along the National Mall.

Several new artifacts will be on display in the new exhibitions such as the Sopwith F.1 Camel, Virgin Galactic’s RocketMotorTwo and a Goddard 1935 A series rocket.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Visitors will be transported to several galaxies away in the "Futures in Space" exhibition, where they can ask anything. From the future of tourist and commercial spaceflight to how humans can stay alive in new environments, this exhibition has you covered.

Wondering how climate change is affected by new aerospace innovations? Explore the Allan and Shelley Holt Innovations Gallery. See how airplanes laid the foundation for military aviation and combat in the “World War I: The Birth of Military Aviation” gallery.

Here is the full list of galleries opening on July 28:

“Boeing Milestones of Flight Hall”

“Futures in Space”

“Barron Hilton Pioneers of Flight”

“World War I: The Birth of Military Aviation”

Allan and Shelley Holt Innovations Gallery

First Look: Renderings show National Air and Space Museum after yearslong renovation

The museum is set to complete its orbit of renovations on July 1, 2026, just in time for its 50th anniversary and the U.S.’s 250th anniversary, the Smithsonian said.

Here are the galleries opening on July 1, 2026:

“Textron How Things Fly”

“At Home in Space”

“RTX Living in the Space Age Hall”

“Jay I. Kislak World War II in the Air”

“Modern Military Aviation”

“U.S. National Science Foundation Discovering Our Universe”

Flight and the Arts Center

Fan-favorite artifacts such as the Spirit of St. Louis, Apollo Lunar Module 2, North American X-15 and the John Glenn’s Mercury Friendship 7 capsule will be back on display in reopened galleries.

The National Air and Space Museum in D.C. is free to visit, but timed-entry passes are required. Passes for the new galleries opening this summer will be available on the museum's website on June 13.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.