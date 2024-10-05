Here is the most popular Halloween candy in 2024

As Halloween approaches, there’s nothing quite like indulging in a sweet treat.
Whether you’re a chocolate lover or a sour candy aficionado, there’s a perfect confection for every palate.
In 2024, consumer spending on Halloween candy is projected to reach $3.5 billion, a slight decrease from 2023.
Ahead of the spooky holiday season, let's take a look at the sweets we are splurging on this year:
What is the most popular Halloween candy in 2024?
As we get ready to welcome trick-or-treaters this Halloween, there is a new most popular candy according to candy store.com.
M&M's overtook Reese’s Cups for the top spot for the first time. The colorful candy pieces took the No. 1 spot in nine states.
Here's the list:
- M&M’s
- Reese’s Cups
- Sour Patch Kids
- Skittles
- Starburst
- Hot Tamales
- Candy Corn
- Hershey Kisses
- Hershey Mini Bars
- Butterfinger
What is the least popular Halloween candy in 2024?
The people of America have spoken and they hate Circus Peanuts — the oddly orange marshmallow treats that oftentimes remain at the bottom of kids’ candy buckets.
Controversially, candy corn is listed as the third worst candy despite also being No. 7 on the most adored candy of 2024.
According to candystore.com, here are the rest of the candies America is not loving in 2024:
- Circus Peanuts
- Peanut Butter Kisses
- Candy Corn
- Necco Wafers
- Mary Janes
- Wax Bottles
- Licorice
- Smarties
- Bit-O-Honey
- Good N Plenty