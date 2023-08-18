A Michigan home now for sale is making headlines for its price, but not for the reason many might think.

The home in Pontiac, Mich., located about 30 miles outside of Detroit, was listed this week for just $1.

That's not a typo.

The agent, Christopher Hubel, calls it "the world's cheapest listing" and says the two-bedroom, one-bathroom, 724-square-foot ranch could become "a masterpiece that will make Chip and Joanna green with envy," referring to "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

"Priced at a mind-boggling $1 (yes, you read that right), this home is not just a house—it's a ticket to the real estate adventure of a lifetime," the listing states. "Step inside and experience the thrilling rollercoaster of emotions as you discover every nook and cranny that's begging for your creative touch."

Beyond the price and images of the home's interior (see photos below), the listing itself is also getting attention for its witty writing.

"The roof might have seen better days, but hey, it's not leaking yet—it's just keeping you on your toes, providing an unexpected shower of excitement when you least expect it," it reads.

The description goes on to note what it calls the "unique features" of the home, including an "avant-garde 'floor hole' art installation conveniently located next to the furnace."

"Who needs a traditional open-concept layout when you can have an open floor plan thanks to an authentic, unfiltered glimpse into the crawl space?" the listing reads.

And then there's the landscaping.

"Imagine a garden so wild, even Mother Nature would raise an eyebrow," the listing reads. "The overgrown shrubbery and exotic weeds lend an air of mystery, inviting local critters for an impromptu garden party."

Offers are due on the home by Aug. 23.

"Whether you're dreaming of flipping for glory or embarking on a lucrative leasing venture, this home's potential is as limitless as your imagination," the listing states. "So, if you're a visionary, a risk-taker, or simply someone who thrives on life's little curveballs, this home is calling your name. Buckle up for a journey filled with twists, turns, and a whole lot of character. Don't just buy a house—buy an experience."

See inside: A Michigan home has hit the market for just $1