What is a micro-mance? Dating experts break down the buzzy term

You know the power of a romantic gesture, but what about a “micro-mance?” This catchy portmanteau has recently gained traction at brunch tables and on social media alike.

“Many of us have sensed that there is a pivotal change happening in the world this year, and this is reflected in Bumble’s 2025 Dating Trends. During the pandemic we saw that daters were on a journey of self-discovery and now, Bumble has found that people are reaping the benefits of that by taking a more confident, self-assured, intentional and expectant approach to dating,” says Shan Boodram, Bumble’s sex and relationships expert. Per Boodram, as singles embrace transparency and lean into their personal values, we’re seeing women set clearer boundaries, redefine romance to include micro-gestures and include their social circles more as they navigate love.

“With nearly three in four singles globally looking for a long-term partner in the next year, 2025 is all about dating with confidence and clarity—from the rise of ‘micro-mance’ to the growing influence of niche communities,” adds Boodram.

Ahead, a deeper look at this trending term.

What is a micro-mance?

Boodram defines a micro-mance as small yet meaningful gestures that show you care, without the need for grand, over-the-top displays. “Women are being clear that they want more romance in their dating lives, regardless of the stage. However, they’re also embracing romance in less traditional forms like: making a playlist, grabbing your partner coffee before work, surprising them with their fav candy after a long day—something the majority (86%) of singles agree is how affection is expressed today,” she explains.

“With over half (52%) of women globally identifying as romantics and 37% saying a lack of romance has negatively impacted their dating experiences, it’s easy to see why making romance more accessible and normalized is a top trend this year.”

Charity Sinclair, author of We’re All Dating The Same Guy echoes that sentiment saying

“Women in 2025 aren’t looking for perfection, they’re looking for partnership. Today, romance is not some Nicholas Sparks type of gesture,” says Sinclair. “Instead, it’s all about the little things—like sending a meme that perfectly sums up an inside joke, remembering their go-to coffee order, texting that you’re thinking of them. And honestly, a guy who texts ‘this reminded me of you’ is way more attractive than one who hires a plane to spell it out in the sky,” she further comments.

How to embrace micro-mance moments in your relationship

No matter how long you’ve been together, micro-mance acts always matter.

“Micro-mance is the perfect way to show your partner you care in small, thoughtful ways, especially when you’re living busy lives or juggling different schedules. Whether it’s something as simple as sending a meme to make them laugh or using Uber Eats to send them lunch when you know they’re busy, these every-day gestures can spark magic that holds your relationship together,” says Boodram.

That said, Boordam cautions that unless you’ve both established that, say, Valentine’s Day is no big deal, micro-mance should not be applied as the only form of romance in a long-term relationship. “Use special occasions to go all out—maybe plan a special night for the Super Bowl with their favorite snacks or create an Oscars-themed date night with cozy vibes and awards show predictions,” suggests Boodram. As seen in Bumble’s 2025 Dating Trends, nearly 49% of Gen Z singles agree that getting nerdy about a shared passion together is a form of intimacy, with fandoms and sports as a great way to bond, says Boordam: “Whether you’re cheering on your favorite team or obsessing over a shared passion, those personal connections can make the grand moments even more memorable.”

Hence, micro-mance: bringing out their favorite type of popcorn for indulging on the couch moments; romance: surprising them with tickets to the big game moments.

Why women are leaning into micro-mance

It makes sense that micro-mance is having its moment under the sun. Romance in the 21st century has undergone some significant changes, and micro-mance is perhaps another example of societal evolution.

“As women continue to outpace men in college graduation rates and gain greater financial independence, the traditional expectation of a man as a provider has shifted,” says Sinclair. Instead of seeking someone to “sweep them off their feet,” many women prioritize connections that align with their personal growth and lifestyles, says Sinclair, and micro-mances fit in with this new cultural norm. “These mini displays of affection aren’t about dependency but about shared experiences, chemistry and mutual enjoyment in the moment,” says Sinclair. “In a world where women are redefining what love and partnership look like, micro-mances prove that relationships can be both practical and passionate.”

Plus, according to Boodram, many people aren’t romantic or don’t identify with prioritizing romance because they associate it with time they don’t have or money they don’t want to spend.

By normalizing micro-mance, we can invite more people into the wonderful world of romance — that is, acts of kindness, says Boodram, which are designed to make someone else feel treasured.

“This is why it’s important to tell people the specific things that you feel are romantic so that you can expand their horizons and possibly your connection, too,” she says.

