McRib Returns to McDonald's, But It Won't Be Around for Long

One of McDonald's most popular limited time offerings, the McRib, is back.

A boneless pork patty dipped in tangy BBQ sauce, the sandwich debuted 40 years ago in 1982. Referred to as "BBQ pork sandwich perfection" on the McDonald's website, the McRib is served with slivered onion and dill pickles on a toasted homestyle bun.

If you've thought about trying one, but maybe didn't get around to it, this could possibly be your last chance.

On its website, McDonald's encouraged people to "get one while you can," explaining "this is the McRib Farewell Tour." Whether that means the McRib is not coming back ever remains unclear.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

You can order the McRib in the McDonald's app for delivery or pick-up through Nov. 20.