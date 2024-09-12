McDonald's

McDonald's reveals new Crocs Happy Meal

It's not the first time McDonald's and Crocs have teamed up for a collaboration

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new Happy Meal collaboration is coming to McDonald's — and this one should fit just right.

The Chicago-based burger chain announced Wednesday that beginning next week, it will launch a Crocs Happy Meal for a limited time.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Happy Meals will soon come with one of eight exclusive mini "Crocs clips," each housed inside their own Happy Meal shoe box, the announcement said. The meal also comes with Jibbitz sticker sheet to help guests customize the toy.

McDonald's also said diners can scan a QR code for a "dynamic digital experience," allowing them to create their own shoe design.

Mcdonalds Crocs
Each Happy Meal toy comes with a sticker sheet. (Mcdonalds)

"Superfans, put your Crocs ™ in ‘sports mode’ and get ready to run to your local McDonald’s starting Sept. 17," the chain said.

TODAY.com reported its not the first time McDonald's and crocs have teamed up. In 2023, the two brands announced a collaboration that took classic McDonaldland characters and transformed them into Crocs footwear. According to TODAY.com, the shoes came with a hefty price tag of around $70.

The Scene

The most fun things to do and places to be in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Things to Do DC 51 mins ago

The Weekend Scene: What to do in the DC area, Sept. 12-15

Clear the Shelters 16 hours ago

Top dog revealed in Pat's Prized Pets: Gold Medal Tricks challenge

More news on McDonald's can be found here.

This article tagged under:

McDonald'sMcDonald’s
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us