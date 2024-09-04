One of McDonald's most beloved treats is about to get miniaturized.

Starting this month, the Chicago-based burger chain will add the "Mini McFlurry" to participating U.S. restaurants nationwide. The mini-version of the popular dessert will come in classic Oreo, M&M and limited-time specialty flavors, like Kit Kat Banana Split.

According to officials, the treat was inspired by those friends who always want "just a bite."

"Instead of grabbing an extra spoon, you can grab them a Mini McFlurry of their own," a release said. "Or maybe you’re looking for a quick afternoon pick-me-up... the Mini McFlurry is perfect for you, too."

The treat will hit McDonald's menus Sept. 10, the release said.

The chain will also introduce more sustainable McFlurry packaging for both the regular and mini versions of the dessert, officials said.

According to the release, McDonald's will phase out McFlurry cup lids and instead begin serving the treat in a "more environmentally friendly four-cup flap."

The change is meant to move McDonald's closer to its goal of sourcing "100% of primary guest packaging from renewable, recycled or certified materials by the end of 2025."

The four-flap cups are currently available in other international markets, including Canada and Indonesia, the release said.

The new McFlurry cup follows an announcement from McDonald's last year that said the chain was eliminating the McFlurry spoon (also known as a "spindle").

"This small change will help reduce single-use plastic waste in restaurants," McDonald's said at the time.

The changes join a slew of other recent announcements by McDonald's, including extending a limited-time $5 value meal offer to customers.