McDonald's famous McRib to return to menus for a limited run — with a tangy twist

The iconic McDonald's McRib sandwich will return to menus for a limited time in December -- accompanied by jugs of the famous McRib sauce for sale

By Francie Swidler

The iconic McDonald's McRib sandwich

Christmas is coming early for fans of an iconic McDonald's sandwich that only pops up on the menu once in a blue moon: the famous McRib.

Beginning Dec. 3, McDonald's McRib will return to menus, the burger chain said in an Instagram post, featuring what appeared to be a friendly-looking Yeti-like snow creature on Wednesday.

The post came one day after the chain teased the a "legendary" sandwich might return to restaurants -- and four months after McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger said in an interview with TODAY that the iconic sandwich would return "later this year."

"The wait is finally over," McDonald's said in a release. "Starting Dec. 3, for a limited time, your favorite saucy sandwich – the McRib – returns to participating restaurants just in time to satisfy your holiday cravings. After all, 'tis the season…McRib SZN, that is."

The company also said it would sell limited edition, half-gallon jugs of the sandwich's tangy, iconic sauce --perfect for holiday parties, festive recipes or the ultimate stocking stuffer for McRib lovers."

In a photo shared by McDonald's the jug's label resembles an "ugly" holiday sweater.

The jug of McRib sauce will be available for purchase beginning at 9 a.m. CT on Nov. 25, while supplies last, McDonald's said. According to the chain, it will only be available to buy online via a dedicated site: wholelottamcribsauce.com.

According to McDonald's, the 520-calorie McRib sandwich contains seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce. It is topped with slivered onions and tangy pickles on a tasted homestyle bun.

The cult-favorite sandwich last made its brief return to menus in 2022.

