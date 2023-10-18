Loudoun Farm Tour returns this weekend with farm animals, pumpkin patches and vineyard tours

More than forty farms are inviting you in for delicious food, demos, activities and opportunities to connect with growers who serve our community.

The Loudoun County Farm Tour returns Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22.

A fleet of shuttle buses will be visiting five of the attractions so you can sit back and enjoy the scenery between Paige's Pit Stop farm market, the Old Stone School in Hillsboro, an alpaca farm and two wineries.

Visiting farms and riding shuttles will be free, but some spots will charge for extra experiences.

Check out Loudoun Farm Tour's interactive, searchable map that highlights kid-friendly and pet-friendly places to visit, plus where you can find public bathrooms and pick-your-own.

Loudoun Farm Tour 2023 highlights

Sassy Ass in Hillsboro is opening its gates so you can hang out with their rescued donkeys! Expect photo opportunities, hot cider and a firepit with s’mores.

Just in time for Virginia Wine Month and the tail end of the grape harvesting season, many wineries will open their doors. Two Twisted Posts will offer vineyard tours. Zephaniah Farm Vineyard will be grilling farm-fresh burgers and pouring wine. Another pick from our Northern Virginia Winery Guide, Breaux Vineyards, will host live music.

Looking for autumnal decor? Pumpkins and mums are set to be available at Northern Virginia Wholesale Growers and Southern States Purcellville. H. Wegmeyer Farms has pick-your-own and pre-picked pumpkins for sale.

For more kid-friendly activities, stop by the Loudoun Farm Heritage Museum for a tire tunnel and hands-on sensory garden (admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $3 for kids aged 2-12).

Hogback Mountain Pony Rides is hosting its Halloween festival, where extras like pony rides, Disney princess meet-and-greets, a magic show and unicorn yoga will be available to those who purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

At Butterfly Hill Farm Store, you can visit friendly alpacas and learn about the butterfly garden.

Check Loudoun Farms’ Instagram for highlights from other farms. Here’s a PDF map of participating farms.

Loudoun Farm Tour shuttle details

Once you get to Loudoun, you don’t even have to drive. More than two dozen hop-on, hop-off buses will take passengers between two parking areas and attractions along the Route 9 corridor.

The shuttles will visit five spots on the tour: Paige’s Pit Stop, Double 8 Alpaca Farm, the Old Stone School in Hillsboro, Breaux Vineyards and Two Twisted Posts winery.

Here's what Loudoun County tourism officials told us about the shuttles:

Participants can park their vehicles at Paige's Pit Stop (39810 Charles Town Pike, Waterford, Virginia) or Hillsboro's Old Stone School (37098 Charles Town Pike, Hillsboro, Virginia).

Each bus will run a continuous loop along the designated farm tour route on the Route 9 corridor.

Buses run continuous loops from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The first bus departs from Hillsboro’s Old Stone School at 10 a.m., traveling up the route towards Two Twisted Posts.

The second bus departs from Paige’s Pit Stop at 10:30 a.m. traveling towards Double 8 Alpaca Farm.

Paige's Pit Stop will host animal feedings, plus you can plant a seedling or shop the farm store with pumpkins, fresh meat and turkey.

