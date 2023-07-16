Lotus and Water Lily Festival in full bloom at DC aquatic gardens

A pink petal palooza is flourishing in D.C. — but in July, it’s not for cherry blossoms.

Blooming lotus flowers and water lilies are drawing crowds of visitors to Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Northeast Washington, D.C.

The annual Lotus and Water Lily Festival runs through Saturday, July 22, and each day highlights a special theme through unique activities, including bird walks, ranger-led tours, forest bathing and arts.

But the highlight is the flowers sprouting out of the park’s 45 ponds.

July is when the pink lotus flowers reach peak bloom, but the “stunning sea of pink” usually lasts until mid-August, Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens said.

Visitors can also see hardy and tropical lilies throughout the rest of the summer.

The flowers tend to close in intense sun or heat. So, the best time to visit the Lotus and Water Lily Festival is on cooler days, early in the morning or in the evening.

Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens will have extended hours until 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22.

The park and festival are free to visit.

The National Park Service recommends bringing water to the park, which features a boardwalk over the ponds and a bike path connecting to the Anacostia River Trail. Limited, free parking is available, and the park is an 8-minute walk from the Deanwood Metro station.

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic, and leashed pets are allowed.

Here are the theme days and hours, according to the National Park Service:

Sunday, July 16 - Asian Culture and the Lotus

Programming: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Special Hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday, July 17 - Ranger Day

Programming: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Regular Hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18 - Birds of the Gardens

Programming: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Regular Hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19 - Kids Day

Programming: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Regular Hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 20 - Neighborhood Night

Programming: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Special Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday, July 21 - Honoring our Veterans

Programming: 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Special Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 22 - Festival Grande Finale

Programming: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Special Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

