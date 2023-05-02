Lottery Open Now to Party With Rare Essence at DC-Themed Gallery Nights

If you want to dance to the go-go music of Rare Essence, hang out with a large blue rooster statue and celebrate D.C. at the National Gallery of Art- enter the lottery for the last spring season National Gallery Nights event.

This popular event runs May 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the East Building with a "Homegrown" theme highlighting D.C. culture with art, live performances and activities. The lottery is open until midnight Thursday on the gallery's website, the National Gallery of Art announced in a release Monday.

“National Gallery Nights on May 11 is a celebration of our city. Performances from Rare Essence and Malik DOPE drummer, plus other experiences, will showcase the people and culture of DC,” Damon Reaves, head of education said in the release. “We anticipate higher demand than usual, and we want to make sure we’ve done what we can to offer equitable access for all Washingtonians. A lottery system gives anyone interested in National Gallery Nights an equal chance to participate.”

The event highlights include:

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Go-go music performed by Rare Essence and Malik Stewart at 6:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 8:15 p.m.

Art by D.C. Public School students and special works from local artists in the gallery's library

Talks with artists from American University, George Washington University and Howard University

An art-making activity inspired by the Washington Color School

A chance to learn about DC murals from Kelly Towles, founder of DC Walls

Food and beverage will be available for purchase during the event throughout the building and in the Terrace Café and Espresso & Gelato Bar, according to the gallery.

People will be notified of the lottery selection on Monday, May 8 at 10 a.m. If selected, they will receive a unique code to claim up to two passes and register for the event.

The museum will also offer 202 walk-up passes at the East Building entrance on a first-come basis at 5:30 p.m.