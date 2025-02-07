‘Lonely DC': A guide to embracing healthy solo time

If you feel solitude despite living in a big city like D.C., you're (ironically) not alone.

According to data shared by the Chamber of Commerce, the nation's capital ranks No.1 for the loneliest city in the United States of America as of 2024.

Most young professionals are looking to achieve stability. For some, that means there are financial milestones to reach before moving on to the next step in life, according to research by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP).

Living in such a professionally-driven city can definitely raise feelings of loneliness and isolation. That’s why research suggests that shifting the way one thinks about solo time can bring positive emotions and feelings.

Getting to know yourself and your interests as an adult can be tricky. New skills can be a way to keep your mind active, and get used to spending time on your own without being lonely.

Here are just a few ways to try something new.

Pickleball

Pickleball has recently been on the rise. Why? It's easy to learn, and you don't need to bring a friend to find a partner to play against. The game is played in a badminton size court, with a paddle and a bright plastic ball with holes in it to allow short air time. It's kind of like a cross between tennis and wiffle ball.

There’s many courts scattered around the District. The DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) has been working to paint the lines of the pickleball courts in all present tennis courts. All of the public courts are available to use on a first-come, first-served basis, so grab a paddle and head on down to your closest local court. For a full list of courts click here.

If you haven’t touched a pickleball paddle or even a tennis racket, the DPR offers classes to start your pickleball journey. Prices on classes range from $0 to $40.

Dancing

If you love to feel the vibrations of music or want to learn how to move with the rhythm, a dance class can be a great activity to embrace that solo time. Though it’s often deemed a doubles activity, you don't need two to tango! 💃

By opening up to the idea of learning a new skill like dance, you give yourself the chance to boost your self esteem and confidence. Dancing can be a way for you to learn how to connect with your body through music and rhythm.

DC has many options from modern, ballet, hip-hop and even salsa, so take a chance and learn how to shimmy!

Dance Place in DC offers classes from beginner to advanced levels. The sessions are $17 each, but they also have class packages to purchase. Look at their full class schedule here.

Mixology Class

Going to a bar or a restaurant to enjoy the perfect old fashioned or Manhattan doesn’t have to be the only option. Want to enjoy bar style cocktails at home (and at half the price)? Taking up bartending or mixology courses can be a great way to explore creativity and really hone your taste in cocktails. 🍹

The Professional Bartending School offers classes that go in-depth. They bartending skills and give hands-on training. Find out more here.

Book Clubs

Being part of a book club can embrace the idea of solo time while also balancing some time with acquaintances. By sharing ideas, reading new genres and opening to creative critical thinking you can exercise your intellectual engagement and find a community.

DC has a variety of book clubs to look into, from fantasy, to romance, to fiction and even memoirs. Here you can find a club that matches your favorite genres and interests.