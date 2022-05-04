Deals

Live Nation Concert Week: How to Score $25 Tickets to Shows in the DC Area

The Live Nation Concert Week deal is valid through Thursday, May 10

By Sophia Barnes

concert-generic
NBC 5 News

Here’s a good deal for live music, comedy and “RuPaul's Drag Race” lovers across the Washington, D.C. area.

Live Nation is offering tickets to select shows for just $25. The price includes all taxes and fees, Live Nation says.

The Live Nation Concert Week deal is valid from Wednesday, May 4 through Tuesday, May 10.

More than 100 concert, comedy and show tickets are on sale in the D.C. and Baltimore areas. You can find all the Concert Week shows here.

Top Shows for Live Nation Concert Week

Concerts include The Who at Capital One Arena (May 23), Tim McGraw at Jiffy Lube Live (May 28), Halsey at Merriweather Post Pavilion (June 8), Backstreet Boys at Jiffy Lube Live (July 12), Santana plus Earth, Wind & Fire at Jiffy Lube Live (Aug. 20), Cults at Union Stage (Aug. 24) and Florence and the Machine at Capital One Arena (Sept. 12).

The Warner Theater is hosting a bevy of comedy shows, including Lewis Black (May 7), Chelsea Handler (June 3), Celeste Barber (Aug. 24) and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes (Sept. 17).

Other shows include "RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World Tour 2022" at The Theater at MGM National Harbor (Aug. 6) and "Masters of Illusion — Live" at the Warner Theater (Oct. 12).

