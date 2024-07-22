List: What to do in the Washington DC area this week, July 22-28

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

The Paris Olympics are right around the corner. We're counting down the hours until those thrilling words: Let the games begin!

Football kicks off on Wednesday. Then, on Friday, we watch what’s certain to be one of the most memorable moments of the Summer Game: the Opening Ceremony along Paris’ storied Seine River. You can see the full Olympics schedule here.

If you want to get out and about during the workweek, the U.S. Botanic Garden is keeping an eye on two corpse flowers in bloom. Be warned: It’s a beautiful, but stinky phenomenon.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Nationals vs Padres: Tues., Weds., Thurs., Nationals Park

“Back to the Future: The Musical”: July 23 to Aug. 11, The Kennedy Center, $49-$209

Celebrating James Baldwin’s 100th Birthday: His Legacy and Influence on Modern Writers: Thurs., 7 p.m., NMAAHC, free but registration required

Mubadala Citi DC Open: July 27 to Aug. 4, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, single-day tickets start at $45

SAAM Arcade: Sat., 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Smithsonian American Art Museum, free

July Late Skate: Sat. until 10 p.m., Anacostia Park Skating Pavilion, free

Broccoli City Festival: Sat. and Sun., Audi Field, $245+ (two-day pass) or $90+ (one-day pass)

Kids World: Sat. and Sun., noon to 7 p.m., Franklin Park in downtown D.C., free

What to do in Maryland

Olney Outdoors: July 25 to Aug. 31, Root Family Stage, $12-$86

Picture Show & Pupusas: "Jurrasic Park": Fri., 7 p.m., Flower Ave Urban Park (8746 Flower Ave, Silver Spring), free

Bethesda Outdoor Movies: “Men in Black”: Fri., Woodmont Triangle, free

Metro Fest 2024: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Branch Avenue Metro Station, free

Summer Concert: N2N Band: Sun., 6:30 to 8 p.m., Bladensburg Waterfront Park, free

What to do in Virginia

Summertime: Awa Sal Secka Sings Ladies of Jazz: Through Aug. 4, Signature Theatre, $46

Rosslyn LIVE!: Uncle Jesse (‘80s and ‘90s covers): Thurs., July 25, 6-9 p.m., Gateway Park, $5

Christmas in July Vendor Market: Sat., Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, free entry

Great Country Farms Peach Fuzztival: July 27 & 28 and August 3 & 4, Bluemont, Virginia

Lineage Percussion: Shadows of Lakeland: Sat., 7:20 p.m., The Clarice Performing Arts Center in College Park, free with reservation

“The Sandlot” screening with inflatable batting cage: Sat., events start at 6 p.m., Reston Station Metro Plaza, free

