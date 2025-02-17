List: What to do in the Washington DC area, Feb. 17-23

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

Winter weather is coming back with a vengeance, so this week will be about cozy activities.

Stay in and catch up on the specials celebrating 50 years of "Saturday Night Live" or head out to a comedy show. From big names to local comedians, we have a bunch of options for laughs across the DMV.

Museums are also coming through with a new exhibit at the Renwick, ballet at the National Portrait Gallery and after-hours events at the National Museum of Women in the Arts and Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington.

The American Indian Museum is hosting its annual Mother Tongue Film Festival highlighting linguistic diversity with four days of free screenings.

If a Hollywood movie is more your vibe, the new "Captain America" movie puts D.C. in the spotlight and reminds us cherry blossom season is right around the corner.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Capital Orchestra Festival: Mon. (Feb. 17), The Kennedy Center, free

The Moth: StorySLAM: Weds., 6 p.m., National Building Museum, $15

NMWA Nights: Weds., 5:30 p.m., National Museum of Women in the Arts, $25

transcenDANCE: Thurs. to Sun., The Kennedy Center, $30-$120

New exhibit- We Gather at the Edge: Contemporary Quilts by Black Women Artists: Opens. Fri., The Renwick, free

Comedy - The Washington Roast: Thurs., 7:30 p.m., DC Improv, $20+

Mother Tongue Film Festival: Thurs. to Sun., National Museum of the American Indian, free

Wizards Friday Night concert: T.I.: Fri., Capital One Arena

Comedy - Liza Treyger: Fri. and Sat., DC Improv, $25+

Flurry Fest at The Yards: Sat., 1-4 p.m., The Yards in Southeast D.C., free

Cinema + Conversation: Screening of Will (1981): Sat., National Museum of African American History and Culture, free

Afro House: Spirit Fest: Sat., 1 to 4:30 p.m., Anacostia Arts Center, free

District Beer Fest: Sat., Dock5 at Union Market, $35+

Rock the Rink: Sat., 2 p.m., The Wharf Ice Rink, fans in Caps gear get $5 off ice skating

Comedy - Jo Koy: Just Being Koy Tour: Sat., 8 p.m., Capital One Arena

Don’t Tell Comedy with the International Spy Museum: Sat., doors open 7:30 p.m., near the National Mall (exact location TBA), $25

Dazzling Rainbows: Create Your Own Suncatcher: Sun., 11 a.m., Steadfast Supply in Southeast, $55

Music Bingo Sundays: Sun., 3 p.m., Lulu’s Winegarden in Northwest, free but reservation recommended (choose “music bingo” option)

Ballet - Atlantic Paradox: Sun., 3 p.m., National Portrait Gallery, free

What to do in Maryland

The Great Zucchini: Mon., 1 p.m., Gaithersburg Arts Barn, $10

Museum on Tap: Slavery in the President’s Neighborhood: Weds., 7 p.m., Saints Row Brewing in Gaithersburg, free

History Hour: Thurgood Marshall: Thurs., 6 p.m., Josiah Henson Museum and Park in North Bethesda, $5

"Savor Bethesda" Restaurant Week: Feb. 20 to March 2

Living History: Black Aviators specialty tour: Sat., 11 a.m., College Park Aviation Museum, $10 for residents; $13 for non-residents

Black History Month Family Day: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Josiah Henson Museum and Park in North Bethesda, $4 for children and seniors, and $5 for adults

Lalah Hathaway: Sat., The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, $28 - $124

Black A** Comedy Show: Sat., 7 p.m., Busboys and Poets Hyattsville, $28.52

What to do in Virginia

Free admission to Mount Vernon for George Washington's birthday: Mon., Feb. 17

Take a Sip of History: Presidents in Northern Virginia: Weds., 6:30 p.m., Tin Cannon Brewing Co. in Gainesville, free

The Second City 65th Anniversary Show: Weds. to Sat., Wolf Trap in Vienna, $48+

Comedy - Drew Lynch: Thurs., 7:30 p.m., The Birchmere in Alexandria, $45

Stephen Sol & The Wrizzards: A Night of Music and Comedy: Fri., 7:30 p.m., Galactic Panther Art Gallery in Alexandria, $15

Capital Remodel + Garden Show: Fri. to Sun., Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, $10 (general admission online and in advance) but many are eligible for free days

Garage Racing National Championships: Sat., races from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., National Landing (201 12th Street S., G4 Parking Level), free

Feel the Heritage Festival: Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Charles Drew Community Center in Arlington, free

All Things Frozen Tea Party with a naturalist: Sat., 1 p.m., Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Annandale, $15

Frog Frenzy science tour: Sat., 2 p.m., Potomac Overlook Regional Park, $7 for participants over 5

African Storytelling Reimagined with Ada Ari: Sat., 4 p.m., Centreville Regional Library, free

Galentine's Dance Fitness Party with CurvyFit: Sun., 10 a.m., Fabletics Tyson’s Corner, free

Art After Hours @ MoCA Arlington: Sat., 5-8 p.m., Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington, free

Black History Month talk - Paths of Freedom Seekers: Sun., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Ellanor C. Lawrence Park in Chantilly, $8

Self-Love In Full Bloom: A Galentine's Gathering: Sun., 2-4 p.m., Yerba in Alexandria, $29

STEAM-tastic: Mandalas and Meows (ages 6-10): Sun., 9 a.m., Del Ray Artisans in Alexandria, $10

Czech National Symphony Orchestra: Sun., Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, $51+

