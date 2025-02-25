Things to Do DC

List: What to do in the DC area this weekend and weekend, through March 2

Events, free things to do, festivals and more fun ideas in D.C., Maryland and Virginia this week

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

We're saying goodbye to February and hello to March by letting the good times roll for Mardi Gras and much more.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Here's what to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Theater - “The Figs”: Through March 16, Rorschach Theatre, $50 (adult)

Decorate at Mardi Gras king cake: Tues., 7 p.m., Lost Generation Brewing Company in Northeast D.C., $35

Live! At The Library: R&B and Soul Line Dancing with "Queen Nur": Thurs., 6-8 p.m., Library of Congress, free

Concert - An Evening with Jason Isbell: Thurs. to Sun., Warner Theatre

DC Black Pride Cocktails for a Cause: Fri., 6-11:30 p.m., Thurst Lounge (2204 14th Street NW), free to enter

Musical - “Shucked”: Through Sun., The National Theatre

Mardi Gras at The Wharf: Sat., 3-7 p.m., District Pier, free

Mardi Gras at Dauphine's: Sat., 6:30-11 p.m., 1100 15th Street NW, $125 – $200

Makers Union Mardi Gras Party: Sat. to Tues., Southwest D.C., free reservations (live music Sat. and Tues.)

Capitals Kids Day: Sat., 12:30 p.m., Capital One Arena, $82+

Improv for All! Workshop at Studio Theatre: Sat., noon, Northwest D.C., free but donations accepted

Free Community Day at the National Museum of Women in the Arts: Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Legacy on Ice figure skating tribute supporting those affected by the DCA crash: Sun., Capital One Arena, $25+

Things to Do DC Feb 3

Black History Month in the DC area: 6 museums and exhibits celebrating African American heritage

Potomac Crash Feb 5

Figure skating event benefitting victims of DC plane crash to take place at Capital One Arena

What to do in Maryland

Restaurant Week at National Harbor: Through Sat.

Geeks Who Drink Trivia: Thurs., 7 p.m., 7 Locks Brewing in Rockville, free

MerMagic Con: Fri. to Sun., Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic, $25-$130

Tarmac Tour at the College Park Airport: Sat., 11 a.m., $10 residents/$13 nonresidents (plus May 3)

Le Fantome Mardi Gras live music: Sat., 6-9 p.m., Riverdale, free admission

What to do in Virginia

Trivia at Punch Bowl Social: Tues., 7-9 p.m., Arlington, free

Disney Music Bingo: Weds., Eavesdrop Brewery in Manassas Park, free

Woodlawn Needlework Show: March 1 to 31, 9000 Richmond Highway, Alexandria, $20 for adults

Ethereal Blooms: March 1-31, studio 28 of the Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria, free

Yoga in the Galleries: Saturdays, 11 a.m., Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington, suggested donation $10-$20

Ballyshaners 42nd Alexandria St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Sat., corner of King Street and St. Asaph Street at 12:30 p.m., free (plus after party at King & Rye)

"The Six Triple Eight" film screening at the Military Women's Memorial: Sun., 12:30 p.m., Arlington, donation requested

Paint Your Pet's Portrait in Watercolor: Sun., 2 p.m., 415 King St. in Alexandria, $65

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

This article tagged under:

Things to Do DCMarylandVirginiaWashington DC
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us