List: What to do in the DC area this week and weekend, May 30 – June 1

Here's what to do this weekend in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Shakespeare Theatre Company’s “Frankenstein”: Opens Tues., Klein Theatre in Northwest D.C., $39+

WorldPride Film Festival: Tue.-Thurs., Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - D.C. Bryant Street & Crystal City and Atlas Performing Arts Center

World Pride Black Queer Film Festival: Tue.-Thurs., 6-9 p.m., Blackburn Digital Auditorium at Howard University, free

CiNeMatic - “Coco”: Weds., Alethia Tanner Park, free

District of Pride Showcase: Wed., 7 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, free

Wet and Julie Byrne: Wed., 8 p.m., Union Stage, $33+

Street Fest Art Gallery Openings: Thurs., 5:30-8:30 p.m., Union Market District

Sunset Cinema: Thurs., 7 p.m., Transit Pier at The Wharf, free

First Sips of Summer: Fri., 5-10 p.m., Smoke & Mirrors, $70+

DC Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks: Fri., 8 p.m., Audi Field

National Arboretum extended hours: Fri., Open until 8 p.m., Northeast D.C., free

Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty (Pride Night): Fri., 7:30 p.m., CareFirst Arena in Southeast D.C., $62+

Jazz In the Garden: Fri., 6-8:30 p.m., National Gallery of Art, free (registration required)

Extraordinary Cinema: The Bourne Identity: Fri., 8:30 p.m., The Reach Lawn at the Kennedy Center, free

Ctrl+Alt+Connect: Spritz Sol Flow: Sat., 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Eckington Hall, $58.30

Scavenger Hunt of the Smithsonians: Sat., 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., $20

(D)rafts and (C)rafts: Sat., 1-6 p.m., DC Brau, $10-55

34th Annual Glover Park Day: Sat., 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Guy Mason Recreation Center

Newark Street Community Garden 50th Anniversary Celebration: Sat., 1-3 p.m., Newark Street Community Garden, free

Color Me Calm: An Adult Coloring Experience: Sat., 2-5 p.m., Anacostia Arts Center, $30

An Evening In Paris at the Embassy of France: Sat., 7-11 p.m., Embassy of France, $99+

Jazz In the Heights Festival: Sat.-Sun., Sycamore & Oak, free (reserved tickets)

Project Glow ‘25: Sat.-Sun., RFK Festival Grounds, $105+Crochet Classes with Fairy Ring Fibers: Sun., 11 a.m., Rhizome DC, pay what you wish ($35 recommended)

What to do in Maryland

Metallica M72 World Tour: Weds., 6 p.m., Northwest Stadium Landover, $63-$150

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever: Weds., 7:30 p.m., CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, $101+

Pride Night @ Chesapeake Baysox: Thurs., 5 p.m., Prince Georges Stadium, free

A Taste of Riverworks: Sat., 11 a.m., Poolesville, free

Annapolis Pride Parade & Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Calvert & Bladen Sts. Annapolis, free

EFFERVESCENT: A Pride Social: Sat., 7-11 p.m., Creative Suitland Arts Center, $17.85

In the Life: A LGBTQIA + Pride Celebration: Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, free

Salute the Sunset: United States Air Force Concert Band: Sat., 7-8 p.m., National Harbor, free

Pride Family Day: Sun., 11 a.m., Glen Echo Park, free

DMG plays Bowies Summer Sunset: Sun., 6 p.m., Allen Pond Park, free

What to do in Virginia

Thursday Night Trivia: Thurs., 6 p.m., The Spot at Belmont Bay, $25 per team

Lake Anne Sunset Paddle: Thurs., 7-8:30 p.m., Lake Anne Boat Dock, $20

Sunset Concert at River Farm Featuring Soulfire: Thurs., 6-8 p.m., American Horticultural Society’s River Farm, $20 parking (free admission)

Chicago the Musical: Fri.-Sun., Capital One Hall, $80+

Fab Fridays Live Music: All Fired Up: Fri., 7 p.m.., Reston Metro Plaza, free

Arlington Pride Vendor Festival: Sat., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hyatt Regency DCA, free

Nature Journaling Club: Sat., 10 a.m., Del Ray Artisans Gallery, free (bring your own supplies)

Loudon Pride Festival: Sat., 12-6 p.m., Ida Lee Park, $5

Virginia Wine Festival: Sat.-Sun., Tyson’s Corner, $55+

Big Lick Comic Con NOVA: Sat.-Sun., Dulles Expo Center, $25+

Movie at the Mill - 'Pride & Prejudice': Sat., 8:30 p.m., Colvin Run Mill, $1016th Annual Taste of Del Ray: Sun., 1-3 p.m., Mount Vernon Recreation Center Fields, $10-$75