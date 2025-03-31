We share the best things to do every weekend in The Weekend Scene newsletter – it’s completely free to subscribe!

The clock may be ticking on the cherry blossoms' peak bloom, but we're still counting down to plenty of exciting events for the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

April is the perfect time to embrace the finer things. Stop and smell some flowers literally (but don't touch!), or pace yourself at a museum for Slow Art Day on Saturday. It is National Poetry Month and Jazz Appreciation Month, too! D.C.'s Words, Beats & Life festival lets you dabble in poetry and music all week.

Jane Austen fans, take note: “Pride & Prejudice” is returning to theaters in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

Here's what else to do this week in the Washington, D.C. area.

What to do in Washington, D.C.

Fighting for Freedom: Black Craftspeople and the Pursuit of Independence: Through Dec. 31, Daughters of the American Revolution Museum, free (also see the family crafts on Saturdays)

Mexico in a Bottle: Mon., 6 p.m., Mexican Cultural Institute, $60-$75

Tidal Basin Run: Tues., 6:30-8 p.m., meet at Smithsonian Metro, $5-$25

Yogalates with Kaya: 7 p.m., Eaton DC, $25

Music Bingo at BUDDY'S DC: Weds., 7 p.m., 3234 11th Street NW, free

Phillips after 5: Cherry Blossom Jamboree: Thurs., 5-8:30 p.m., The Phillips Collection, $20; free for members

Words, Beats & Life festival: Thurs. to Sun., various locations, free

Verona Quartet with Wu Man: Thurs., 7:30 p.m., Asian Art Museum, free (or $6 to reserve seats online)

The Garden Open Mic for all ages: Fri., 7-10 p.m., BloomBars, $7

Capital Art Book Fair: Sat. and Sun., Eastern Market’s North Hall, free

Awesome Con: Fri. to Sun., Washington Convention Center, $65+ (adult)/$25+ (kids)

Weaving Family Threads puppet show and demonstration: Sat. and Sun., National Museum of the American Indian, free

Black Out Poetry: From African Prose to Poetry drop-in activity: Sat., 1-4 p.m., African Art Museum, free

Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10 Mile, 5K and Kids Run: Sat. and Sun., near the National Mall

Bridge District: Move & Bloom: Sat., 9 a.m. to noon, Southeast D.C., free

April Family Day: Japanese Culture Day: Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thomas Jefferson Building, free

Petalpalooza: Sat., 1-9 p.m., Capitol Riverfront (fireworks visible from Anacostia Park), free

DC Defenders Blossom Bowl: Sat., 1:30-7 p.m., Audi Field, $33

City Cruises Live with Joey Fatone of *NSYNC and Wanyá Morris of Boyz II Men: Sat., departs from The Wharf, $410+

Screening - "The Wedding Banquet" with director Andrew Ahn: Sat., 2 p.m., Asian Art Museum, free (advance registration recommended)

Free admission at the National Museum of Women in the Arts: Sun., Northwest D.C., free

Jazz and Blossoms: Sun., noon to 7:30 p.m., Franklin Park, free

Last chance - “The ’70s Lens: Reimagining Documentary Photography”: Through Sun., National Gallery of Art, free

Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra Jazz at the Cotton Club: Sun., 7 p.m., Natural History Museum, $30-$40

Underground Comedy at Wonderland Ballroom: Sun., 8 p.m., 1101 Kenyon St NW, free

Taste of Pride 2025: Through July

What to do in Maryland

Bethesda Film Fest: Fri. and Sat., Landmark’s Bethesda Row Cinema, $15

Muddy Waters 112th Birthday featuring The Nighthawks: Fri., 9 p.m., Hank Dietle's Tavern in Rockville, $23.18

Paranormal Cirque III: Fri. to Sat., Gaithersburg, $20-$65

Comedy show - Grown-Up Comedian Barbies: Sat., 7-10 p.m., Maryland Meadworks in Hyattsville, free

Mount Rainier Community Yard Sale: Sat., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What to do in Virginia

Burnside Farms Festival of Spring: April 4-21, Nokesville, $19-$25

Friends to Lovers bookstore Grand (Re)Opening: Thurs. and Fri., Alexandria, $10

Quantico 15th Annual International Wine & Food Festival: Fri., 4-8 p.m., The Clubs at Quantico, $50

ALX Dog Walk emceed by NBC4’s Chuck Bell: Sat. 7-11 a.m., Oronoco Bay Park in Alexandria, free

Celebrate Reston!: Sat., 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lake Anne Plaza, free

Del Ray Dog Fest: Sun., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., George Washington Middle School Parking Lot in Alexandria, $10-$50

Paint Your Pet N Sip: Sun., 2-4 p.m., Breaux Vineyards in Purcellville, $55

